‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot Is Headed to Peacock

Jurassic Park is one of the most beloved properties in the world, and that has everything to do with Steven Spielberg’s genius. The film returned to theaters for its 30th anniversary and made a surprising $1.7 million at the box office over the weekend. In another bit of shocking news, the original film is also being rebooted, which will air on Peacock.

Jurassic Park was adapted from a novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, published in 1990. Crichton would go on to pen the screenplay for the film along with David Koepp, which Steven Spielberg secured for $1.5 million along with Universal Pictures. A bidding war had been started between multiple studios, but Spielberg landed the rights.

Filming began instantly, including groundbreaking CGI techniques used by Industrial Light & Magic and animatronic dinosaurs created by the legendary Stan Winston. The result was a film that looked and sounded like the real deal, catapulting it into a staggering box office haul of $914 million.

After Jurassic Park was re-released in theaters in 2013 as part of its 20th anniversary, it would garner enough monetary gains to allow the film to surpass the $1 billion mark, making it the oldest film in history to do so.

On its 30th anniversary, theatergoers are again lining up to see the culturally significant film. Though the re-release is special enough, we are getting a new reboot that will air on Peacock.

‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot Is Coming Soon

Though the original Jurassic Park contained plenty of horrific imagery and deaths, the film will now be rebooted in animated form as part of the LEGO: Jurassic Park special on Peacock.

According to the above poster, it does say this is the “unofficial retelling,” meaning we might be seeing a much different film appear on the streamer. We imagine many characters and situations will be the same, but we doubt that the T-Rex will be tearing into Donald Gennaro while he is on the toilet.

LEGO has done an excellent job recreating many films in their own unique brand of humor. For instance, they have also been instrumental in retelling the stories of the Skywalker Saga in Star Wars and the Harry Potter films. They have all contained many one-to-one instances shown in the original films but added some much sillier elements.

We hope to see some dinosaur carnage in LEGO form, but we expect a much less violent retelling of the greatest dino film ever made. Most of the time, the retellings include voice actors who are not the original actors, so don’t expect many of the actors from the original film to show up. However, we fully expect Jeff Goldblum to return as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Interestingly, the original Michael Crichton novel contains far more violence and differences in characters than the original film. These changes led to a wildly successful film, which we imagine will be the case for the LEGO special. Also, the animated special will likely lead to some sillier elements, not red-colored LEGO bricks flying out of anyone’s body.

Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern all returned for Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), which was the film that combined the older Jurassic Park films with the new Jurassic World films that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

While Jurassic World: Dominion acted as a send-off for the current and older franchises, it does not necessarily mean that more Jurassic films are not on the horizon.

Either way, we can all collectively tune in to Peacock to watch one of the most classic films be retold in LEGO glory. We certainly hope to see some of the original actors returning to voice their respective characters, but this retelling might also be silent. Stay tuned for the Jurassic Park LEGO special to drop on Peacock.

