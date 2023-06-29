Jurassic Park Celebration Has a New Attraction: A Toilet

The Jurassic Park film franchise is currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first blockbuster Steven Spielberg movie hitting theaters, and Universal Pictures is predictably pulling out the stops to highlight the iconic series. As we have reported, the studio is honoring the Michael Crichton-created franchise by opening a tribute store featuring original props from the movies, letting fans pose with some of the vehicles seen in the series, and possibly even encounter deluded, golden-voiced theme park developer John Hammond himself. Here’s one we could not have predicted: getting to see a famous toilet.

As part of the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Celebration, Universal Studio is going to the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con (unlike many other production companies we could name) and has announced a huge immersive experience for fans, which will, naturally, include a toilet. Specifically, this one:

The Jurassic Park Celebration Experience Will Recreate Moments From the Films

The Jurassic Park experience at San Diego Comic-Con, which will take place on July 21 and 22 (per Yahoo! Entertainment), will allow con attendees to visit various scenes from the films, recreated in elaborate detail.

As seen above, one of the more iconic moments of the original Jurassic Park (1993) involved the cowardly lawyer Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero) attempting to hide from a T-Rex by hiding in a port-a-potty, only to have the shielding walls ripped away and be snatched off a commode in a jungle. Clearly, an ignominious death, even for a somewhat slimy semi-antagonist.

It is somewhat amusing to think that the minds behind theme parks like Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, and the Jurassic Park River Adventure Ride had to put their minds to building a recreation of a toilet in the middle of the fictional jungle island of Isla Nublar, but it can’t be denied it was a pretty cool moment in the film.

Reportedly, the Jurassic Park Celebration immersive experience will also recreate the terrifying Dilophosaurus attack that took out Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight), the computer programmer who basically doomed a bunch of people to death by dinosaurs because he was dissatisfied with the compensation offered to him by John Hammond. That, plus the general forces of chaos, as explained by Ian Malcom.

The Jurassic Park Celebration Will Feature the Original Stars

The original stars of the franchise have returned for a new trailer honoring the movies and it is delightful to see Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), and Ariana Richards (Lex Murphy) back in the fold. Hopefully, at some point, we will also get some appearances from Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and maybe even someone from Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

While Neill, Dern, and Goldblum have all popped up again in the Jurassic World legacy sequel films, we should not forget how Tim and Lex were our real audience surrogates in the original film. Plus, the toilet.