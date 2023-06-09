Universal Pulls Out All the Stops For ‘Jurassic Park’

Universal Orlando is sparing no expense to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park (1993).

The Jurassic Park franchise has been one of Universal’s most popular IPs since its release 30 years ago. The franchise has since spawned several sequels, books, and the Jurassic World series, which introduced the films and Isla Nublar to a whole new generation of fans. With an entire landing dedicated to the franchise in Universal Islands of Adventure, including two rides, a restaurant, and an activity center, fans were curious to see how exactly the Park would celebrate the franchise’s milestone.

Universal Studios Florida opened a tribute store last month themed entirely to Jurassic Park. The tribute stores often operate as both a retail/souvenir store and a museum/walk-through exhibit. The tribute store first became popular during the Halloween Horror Nights events, then the Park introduced a Mardi Gras store, and now the store cycles through several themes throughout the year. The Jurassic Park store features props from the original movies, VHS tapes and other merchandise, an amazingly detailed setup of the store itself, and so much more.

Today, in preparation for the film’s official 30th anniversary on June 11, Universal Orlando unveiled two of the Jurassic Park vehicles in front of the movie theater in Universal CityWalk. Not only can Guests pose with the iconic vehicles, but they may also have the opportunity to meet John Hammond himself.

The news was shared via @derekburgan on Twitter, with no official announcement or statement from Universal Orlando as of yet. Hammond appears in his iconic white outfit, featuring his straw hat and walking cane. It’s unclear if the appearance will be just for today, or if Guests will be able to see him throughout the weekend as part of the anniversary celebrations.

It’s clear that Universal Orlando is pulling out all the stops and sparing no expense for the momentous occasion of one of their most popular and beloved films. If you’re lucky enough to visit Universal this weekend, be sure to say hi to Hammond and grab a photo with him or one of the amazing props available for a limited time.

