First Trailer for ‘Jurassic World’ TV Series Set Before ‘Dominion’ Arrives

The anticipation for Jurassic World Dominion (2022) couldn’t have been higher. The film was marketed as “the end to the Jurassic era,” and fans couldn’t wait to watch characters from both sides of the franchise — Jurassic Park and Jurassic World — work together to prevent global catastrophe while dinosaurs roamed mainland North America and beyond.

It’s been well over a year since the film stormed movie theaters and grossed over $1 billion worldwide, but in that time, Universal Pictures has been oddly quiet on a future Jurassic Park/Jurassic World installment. Dominion director Colin Trevorrow and producer Frank Marshall have each hinted at future sequels, but nothing has been confirmed.

That changed a couple of weeks ago when Netflix released a teaser trailer for “Geeked Week ’23,” which started on November 6 and ends on November 12.

The initial teaser revealed many upcoming Netflix movies and shows, such as Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (TBA), Life on Our Planet (TBA), Rebel Moon (TBA), and a brand-new installment in the Jurassic franchise titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (TBA).

It isn’t a film, but Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is a sequel to Netflix’s animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), which ran for five seasons on Netflix.

Camp Cretaceous is canon with the six Jurassic films: Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion.

And yesterday, as many fans expected, the first trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory finally dropped. Running just shy of a minute, it doesn’t reveal much, but it’s enough to give us an idea of what to expect and how the new animated series fits into the franchise.

Per Universal Pictures, the synopsis reads, “After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins…. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is coming to Netflix in 2024.”

Check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory below:

Chaos Theory sees the return of the franchise’s most popular T-Rex, “Rexy”, and Camp Cretaceous‘ lead character Darius Bowman (Paul Mikél Williams), and follows the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom while serving as a precursor to Jurassic World Dominion.

The synopsis already gives this away, however, it’s evident from seeing Rexy running around the Sierra Nevada Forest, as seen in the prologue to Dominion, before she’s ultimately captured and taken to the Biosyn facility in Italy’s Dolomites.

The end of Camp Cretaceous Season 5 also shows the characters having aged by a couple of years, which places them around the time dinosaur populations have started to emerge in North America and in other locations around the world.

Though a popular show with younger fans, by the time we reach the end of Camp Cretaceous, it’s hard to believe it’s canon with the films. Robot dogs that fire lasers… Remote-controlled dinosaurs… Need we say more? Hopefully, Chaos Theory will re-establish some believability, and opt for a more adult tone than its predecessor.

It remains to be seen if other Camp Cretaceous actors, such as Jenna Ortega (Brooklynn), will reprise their roles in the upcoming series, though. But will any characters from the wider Jurassic franchise appear in Chaos Theory?

We’ve already seen Dr. Henry Wu and Lewis Dodgson in Camp Cretaceous, however, they were voiced by Greg Chun and Adam Harrington, respectively, and not their silver-screen counterparts, BD Wong and Campbell Scott.

As the upcoming series takes place between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion, it’s likely we’ll finally get some cameos from lead Jurassic World characters such as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Maisie Lockwood, Zia Rodriguez, and Franklin Webb, who are played in the films by Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabella Sermon, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith, respectively. We may even get some Jurassic Park legacy character cameos.

Should any of these characters make an appearance, it’s more than likely they’ll be voiced by different actors, too. Recently, LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling (2023) premiered on Peacock, in which every character from the original Jurassic Park is voiced by a new actor. As such, it’s wise to expect Chaos Theory to follow suit, especially considering Camp Cretaceous has already done this.

Per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for Camp Cretaceous:

After winning a video game, dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman is given the opportunity to visit Camp Cretaceous, an exclusive adventure dinosaur camp on Isla Nublar. Once there, Darius meets five other teenagers—Ben, Yaz, Brooklynn, Kenji, and Sammy—who were also chosen for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, when the dinosaurs break free from their habitats, the campers are stranded and forced to venture across the island without any help in the hopes of finding a way out alive.

Check out the trailer for Season 5 below:

All five seasons of Camp Cretaceous, plus the interactive adventure experience Hidden Adventure, are now streaming on Netflix.

It stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Ryan Potter (Kenji Kon), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez), and Jenna Ortega (Brooklynn).

LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling (2023) is now streaming on Peacock.

Are you excited for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory?