New “Jurassic” Installment Inspired by ‘Stranger Things’, Showrunner Reveals

While it’s only been over a year since the latest Jurassic World installment was released in theaters, there hasn’t been any news on a sequel or follow up.

Jurassic World Dominion (2022) made a huge impression on the box office (not so much on fans and critics), but Universal Pictures has yet to announce anything in the way of another sequel. Fortunately, there has been some additional Jurassic content to sink our teeth into.

Related: ‘Jurassic’ Series Set Before ‘Dominion’ Could Change the Franchise in a Major Way

The park management simulation video game Jurassic World Evolution 2 (2021) recently took the franchise underwater with a new DLC (downloadable content). There has also been some content outside the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World IP.

The Adam Driver-led film 65 (2023) was released earlier this year (although it left a lot to be desired). And more recently, LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling (2023), a 22-minute LEGO-stylized reboot of Jurassic Park (1993), arrived on Peacock.

Related: Live-Action ‘Jurassic World’ Series Is Available to Watch Online!

There’s no telling when a proper Jurassic Park/Jurassic World installment will arrive (by proper, we mean live-action), but we’re sure to get some news over the next few months. Many fans are hoping for a live-action television series, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Fortunately, there is something that will whet our appetites for the next installment in that franchise. It’s not related in any way, but Steven Spielberg is one of the executive producers.

Related: Details for ‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Finally Revealed

The new docu-series Life on Our Planet (2023) will soon begin streaming on Netflix, and it features everything from dinosaurs to mammals as it casts a lens over our natural history.

Check out the epic trailer below:

Related: Next “Jurassic” Installment Gets R-Rated Trailer

No stranger to the world of dinosaurs, Spielberg directed Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). He returned as executive producer for Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Jurassic World Dominion, and the animated series, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022).

Per Screen Rant, who recently attended a special presentation of Life on Our Planet at Amblin where a panel featuring some of the show’s creators showed exclusive clips, it has been revealed that the upcoming series draws inspiration from some surprising sources.

Related: New ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Will Be Rebranded Ahead of Release

First of all, showrunner Dan Tapster explained that the show, which looks back at the rise and fall of several dynasties throughout the earth’s natural history, is heavily inspired by HBO’s American fantasy drama series Game of Thrones (2011 — 2019), saying:

“We realized, quite early on, that the story of life is actually nature’s very own Game of Thrones. It is a story of the rise of the underdog and the fall of the dominant creature. Once we realized that, that kind of changed everything about the way we made the show. Instead of the Starks and the Lannisters, in this clip, we have the cephalopods and the vertebrates.”

Tapster also cited Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park as a source of inspiration (which comes as no surprise considering the film has influenced every single dinosaur movie and television show since), while also referring to Stranger Things (2016):

“There are a couple of easter eggs in the series: a couple of Jurassic Park ones and a couple from other movies too. So yes, we tried to slightly follow in the footsteps of Stranger Things and just leave a few crumbs.”

Life on Our Planet isn’t directly influenced by Stranger Things in terms of storytelling, but it sounds like it will pay homage to the Jurassic Park franchise in a number of ways, in the same way the hit Netflix sci-fi series features wall to wall Easter eggs and references to countless other movies and television shows.

Click here for the full article.

Related: Next “Jurassic” Installment Gets New Trailer, Revisits Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Scene

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for Life on Our Planet:

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall — is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light and Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long-extinct creatures back to life, Life on Our Planet reveals the incredible story of life on our planet.

Life on Our Planet Season 1 starts streaming on Netflix on October 25.

Per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Jurassic Park is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Will you be watching Life on Our Planet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!