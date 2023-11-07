7 ‘Jurassic Park’ Installments Arriving Later This Month

It seems a bit quiet on the Jurassic front lately. Despite the fact Jurassic World Dominion (2022) grossed over $1 billion in movie theaters last year, there are no signs of another film in the series being announced anytime soon.

There does appear to be some activity in the jungles over at Universal Pictures, though, at least where the smaller screen is concerned.

Fans are currently waiting for the trailer for the next installment in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, which, according to Netflix’s recent “Geeked Week ’23,” is titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (TBA).

Related: Next “Jurassic” Installment Gets R-Rated Trailer

Next to nothing is known about the project; however, it’s expected to be a follow-up to the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022). In the meantime, there’s still plenty of Jurassic content for us to sink our teeth into.

Recently, to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary, the short movie LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling (2023) landed on Peacock, which sees the return of all the original legacy characters from the franchise, such as Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler.

It’s a cute little homage to the original 1993 film, but it’s also a reminder that Jurassic Park has become far more than just the film series. Whether you like it or not, Camp Cretaceous is proof of this, as are all the many video games.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot Cast Revealed, Original Actors Replaced

Since the original film was released in 1993, there have been numerous video game titles that have spanned the likes of arcade, side-scrolling, first-person shooter, and park management simulation formats. There was even a beat ’em up game titled Warpath: Jurassic Park (1999). Unfortunately, though, we’ve yet to get an open-world game.

While there is a fan-made open-world game in development, earlier this year, Universal Pictures prohibited the developer from using the official license. It’s still expected to be released, but it won’t feature the iconic trademark in any way, shape, or form.

However, according to a rumor, a “Triple A” Jurassic Park game is in development, which could be why Universal Pictures pulled the plug on what was previously titled Jurassic Park: Operations (TBA). Whether or not it’s true, though, remains to be seen.

Related: Live-Action ‘Jurassic World’ Series Is Available to Watch Online!

For now, the closest we’ll probably get to an open-world game in this franchise is the Jurassic World Evolution series, the park management simulation games that are essentially modernized versions of the first of its kind, Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis (2003).

But then why go forward when we can go back? Let’s not be afraid to admit that we all prefer the original 1993 film to the more recent films in the series Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Related: ‘Jurassic’ Series Set Before ‘Dominion’ Could Change the Franchise in a Major Way

After all, fans were in their element when they were finally given the opportunity to give Jurassic World Evolution 2 a “Jurassic Park” makeover. Needless to say, Jurassic fans are a lot like paleontologists — we much prefer to dig up the past than focus on the present!

So you’ll be thrilled to know that a collection of retro Jurassic installments is heading our way in just a few weeks. Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection (2023) is a compilation of seven classics from the franchise, and you can check out the trailer below:

Related: Nintendo Artist Reveals Major Connection Between ‘Zelda’ and ‘Jurassic Park’

Per Nintendo.com, the Classic Games Collection has now been given the release date of November 22. It’s made up of seven Jurassic classics for fans to sink their teeth into, from consoles of the yesteryear such as the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), the Nintendo Game Boy, and the SEGA Genesis.

The titles in the collection are Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (1994), and Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues (1994/1995). The collection will be released as a two-pack bundle split into 8-bit and 16-bit, and each game has been updated to feature new in-game maps, quality enhancements, and more.

Related: Details for ‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Finally Revealed

It will be released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It will also get a digital release. For fans truly wishing to revisit the past, a “re-issue” of the individual games on cartridge will also be released for the original consoles.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot Based off the Books Could Get an R Rating

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), and the late Richard Attenborough (John Hammond) in the lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Will you be playing these retro Jurassic classics? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!