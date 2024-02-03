‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Confirms Return of Several Original Characters

It’s shaping up to be a big year for the Jurassic franchise. Just a few months after the trailers for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) and Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) dropped, and two years since Jurassic World Dominion (2022), news of a seventh movie in the series already in development has rocked the fanbase.

But there isn’t much information besides screenwriter David Koepp, producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley, and executive producer Steven Spielberg being back on board, so our attention remains focused on Jurassic Park: Survival.

The upcoming action-adventure game will place players into the first-person perspective as they assume control of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist left behind on Isla Nublar during the evacuation, as seen in the original Jurassic Park (1993).

An original character to the series, Dr. Maya Joshi will be the fans’ eyes and ears as they “adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats,” per the official website.

Though no human characters are expected to return (Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm, John Hammond, Lex Murphy, and Tim Murphy have, judging by the synopsis, fled the island by the time the game begins), many original dinosaurs have been confirmed.

The trailer puts Dr. Maya Joshi through her paces as she’s dragged from one iconic Jurassic Park location to the next. The Visitor Center’s dismantled, powerless atrium, and a stormy, rain-battered jungle.

But, of course, she isn’t alone — she’s surrounded by the park’s dinosaurs, which escaped just twenty four hours before thanks to a power failure caused by disgruntled computer engineer Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight). Most fans would agree that some of those dinosaurs are characters just like anyone else in the franchise, especially seeing as the Jurassic World trilogy helped to anthropomorphize the likes of the original Tyrannosaurus Rex, who’s now commonly referred to by fans as “Rexy”, and Owen Grady’s Velociraptor Blue.

Among Survival‘s prehistoric predators are the Dilophosaurus, which looks like the “big brother” that snuck into Nedry’s gas jeep while its younger sibling spat venom in his eyes; the aforementioned original T-Rex, and, though she’s only teased during the cinematic part of the trailer in the form of a suspiciously half-open freezer door in the kitchen, the last Velociraptor, who is confirmed moments later in “alpha” gameplay footage.

We also see the same herd of Gallimimus from the film that can be seen stomping over the abandoned jungle explorers outside the Tyrannosaur paddock.

Check out the trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park: Survival:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to,” evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and will see the Jurassic Park franchise, started by author Michael Crichton, continue to grow and grow.

