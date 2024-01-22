Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel May Retcon 1993 Film’s Ending

The upcoming Jurassic Park video game may surprise fans by retconning the film’s ending.

While Jurassic World Dominion (2022) grossed over $1 billion worldwide last year, the future of the Jurassic franchise may no longer lie in movie theaters, as Universal Pictures seems to be shifting its focus onto projects for the smaller screen in more ways than one.

In November, Netflix’s Geeked Week ’23 revealed Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), an upcoming sequel to the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022). And a few weeks later, The Game Awards 2023 unveiled Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA).

Jurassic Park: Survival is an upcoming first-person action-adventure video game developed by Saber Interactive. Players will assume control of Dr. Maya Joshi, an original character who’s been left behind on Isla Nublar twenty-four hours after the events of the 1993 film.

It might seem like the trailer gives away quite a bit, but it’s nothing more than a montage of nostalgic trips down memory lane for Jurassic Park (1993) fans, as we watch Dr. Maya Joshi explore iconic locations from the film in scenes that likely won’t even transpire in the game.

Nevertheless, Survival is a direct sequel to Jurassic Park, in which the InGen scientist is stranded on Isla Nublar, where she must fend off dinosaurs such as Dilophosaurus, Velociraptor, and Tyrannosaurus Rex (which she probably had a hand in creating).

In helping her escape the island, players will be able to explore “a fully realized Isla Nublar,” frequenting locations such as the Visitor Center, the East Docks, Jurassic Park itself, and many more. But be warned — this is no longer just a walk in the park.

But there’s one question many fans are asking: is the game canon? These days, many movie-tie-in video games are said to be canon, but Survival may not concern itself too much with its predecessor, despite how closely linked to the film the trailer appears to be.

The great thing about a game like Survival is that it will likely avoid creating any storytelling inconsistencies with the 1993 film anyway — after all, it takes place twenty-four hours later, so it’s free to do as it pleases, provided it doesn’t interfere with subsequent films.

But Survival could retcon the ending of Steven Spielberg’s ground-breaking sci-fi blockbuster by having some of its surviving characters return to the island.

The franchise has done this many times already — the only reason any of the sequels exist is because the filmmakers continued to find ways to bring characters back. Rescue missions (The Lost World), kidnapping (Jurassic Park III), corporate espionage (Dominion).

While the game leaves a big-enough gap after the end of Jurassic Park, which sees Alan Grant (Sam Neill), John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Lex Murphy (Arianna Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) escape Isla Nublar by helicopter, it may wind up calling one of them back.

Survival will obviously lean heavily into nostalgia — the trailer alone has more direct callbacks to the original film than the five Jurassic sequels combined. So, unsurprisingly, the game may pull one or more of the aforementioned characters back into the fold in the same way Jurassic World Dominion does with everyone except for the Murphy siblings.

Not convinced? Stranger things have happened in the franchise. Fourth-wall breaking (The Lost World does a lot of this). Human clones. Dinosaurs that smile (yes, you read that right). Who knows — suppose the chopper the original survivors escape on has to make an emergency landing only moments after departing, forcing them back onto Nublar.

This is one way Survival could feature a character like Alan Grant. And if the game’s going to bring anyone back, it would probably be the weary paleontologist, whose fedora hat can be seen getting stomped on by a herd of Gallimimus in the trailer (maybe he wants it back).

Another way would be to have more time pass in the game than just a few hours or days, meaning Dr. Maya Joshi could be in it for the long haul. Perhaps, further down the line, characters who have yet to return for more dinosaur mayhem could come to her rescue.

Enter Lex and Tim. Seeing the Murphy siblings return to the Jurassic franchise would be exciting to say the least, although how or why they’d ever return to an island where they were almost eaten by a T-Rex and a pair of nasty raptors is beyond anyone’s guess.

But then, as we’ve said, Jurassic Park always “finds a way.”

Check out the trailer for Survival below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park: Survival:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to,” evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

