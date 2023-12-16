‘Jurassic Park: Survival’ Trailer Breakdown

A brand-new Jurassic Park video game was revealed last week, and now it’s time to sink our teeth into it.

Jurassic Park: Survival is more than just a video game — it’s a direct sequel to Jurassic Park (1993), picking up 24 hours after Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) go “ooh, aah,” before the dinosaurs escape and cause lots of “running and screaming.”

Given the game’s setting, it’s doubtful any of these characters will appear — they’ve already escaped by the time it’s set — however, we may get some sort of “recap”. Either way, Jurassic Park: Survival focuses on Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who has missed the last boat from the docks despite Ray Arnold’s stern warning over the intercom in the 1993 film.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming first-person action survival game below, per the official Jurassic World YouTube channel:

Related: 7 ‘Jurassic Park’ Installments Arriving Later This Month

It seems nothing was spared any expense during the making of this new game, or the making of the park itself, for that matter. Except the employees.

From the moment the first dinosaur was cloned in one of its static-free labs (which welcome sweaty, dusty paleontologists), InGen was staring down the barrel of a gun. But it’s the moment John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) cut corners with staff that Jurassic Park’s fate was sealed.

Michael Crichton’s novel goes into a lot more detail about Dennis Nedry’s pay dispute with Hammond and the wider issue with staffing, but the film paints a good enough picture of its modest workforce (or soon-to-be-literal-skeleton-crew).

Related: Latest ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Introduces 4 New Villains to the Franchise

There’s chief security programmer Ray Arnold (Samuel L Jackson), park warden Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck), computer engineer Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight), and a few random employees dotted about the park (Ed Regis and Gerry Harding, to be specific). That’s it.

Of course, there’s a bunch of InGen scientists, too, including Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong). But InGen’s manifest of employees is so short that they’re all able to fit on one boat back to the mainland before a hurricane makes landfall on Isla Nublar. Well, except for one, apparently.

Let’s break down the trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival scene by scene and see if we all missed anything when it first escaped containment. Hold onto your butts…

Jurassic Park: Survival Trailer Breakdown

Haunting Locations

Before the trailer gets into it, we get a voiceover from John Hammond — dialogue lifted from the film — as we revisit several locations 24 hours later. The first scene is Isla Nublar’s striking coastline (which was filmed along the Na Pali Coast on Kauai, Hawaii for the 1993 film).

We then see that the iconic waterfalls have also re-created for the new game. Known here in the real world as Manawaiopuna Falls, also located on Kauai in Hawaii where it’s colloquially known as Jurassic Falls, this majestic cascade of water stands at 400 feet, and we get a glimpse of it in the trailer, along with the abandoned gas jeep Hammond used to drive Alan, Ellie, Ian, Lex, and Tim to the chopper at the end of the film.

The base of these falls is home to the InGen helicopter landing pad (now just a pile of rubble in the real world), which will likely become your target destination in Jurassic Park: Survival. Well, either that or the docks, but Dr. Maya Joshi obviously has a poor record with getting to boats on time. Samuel L Jackson was very clear!

Things then take a dark and stormy turn as we see the upturned jungle explorer at the base of the fig tree from which Alan rescued Tim, and Alan’s hat on the road next to the Tyrannosaurus Rex paddock (after it was blown off his head by the dinosaur), which gets stomped on by a herd of Gallimimus. Then, we see the Visitor Center battered by howling winds and torrential rain before we venture inside.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Gets Rebranded Following Trailer for New Sequel

Jurassic Park Visitor Center

The Visitor Center is Jurassic Park’s state-of-the-art hub, where guests can go “behind the scenes” of how dinosaurs are genetically engineered in InGen’s labs (although the truth is that the majority of the park’s livestock is bred and raised on Isla Sorna/Site B).

This is where we find Dr. Maya Joshi, with a shot of her trembling hand resting on the fallen banner that reads “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” — which falls down at the end of the film during the T-Rex’s iconic roar — while she tries to radio for help with the other. Lighting herself up with her flashlight like a beacon (turn the light off, turn the light off!), Joshi crosses the atrium and into the dark, cold kitchen, where she hides from a predator in pursuit.

Related: First Trailer for ‘Jurassic World’ TV Series Set Before ‘Dominion’ Arrives

The Kitchen Scene

In a scene that pays homage to the film more than any other in the trailer, Joshi finds herself in the same spot and position Lex and Tim were in just hours before, crouching behind and leaning against a stainless steel counter while a dinosaur enters through the door to her rear.

But this time it’s no Velociraptor — it’s a Dilophosaurus, also known by InGen employees (who learned the hard way) as a “Spitter,” something we’re reminded of in moments to come. After retracing Lex and Tim’s crawl along the kitchen floor, Joshi makes a quick exit from the kitchen.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot Cast Revealed, Original Actors Replaced

The Dilophosaurus Chase

Joshi launches herself out of the Visitor Center and into the rain-battered jungles of Isla Sorna, where the toxin-spewing dinosaur finds her, first giving warning with its seemingly innocent, owl-like hoots, which echoes Dennis Nedry’s brutal fate by the hands of the very same dinosaur just 24 hours before, out here in the very same jungle.

But the Dilophosaurus wastes no time in erecting its frills threateningly, before spitting venom in Joshi’s direction and proceeding to chase her through the dark, wet rainforest.

Related: Live-Action ‘Jurassic World’ Series Is Available to Watch Online!

Jurassic Park Gates

In an attempt to outrun the Dilophosaurus, Dr. Maya Joshi wanders through the Jurassic Park gates where, exhausted, she collapses into a puddle.

But the puddle is the footprint of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and soon, an impact term heralds the arrival of its maker — a reference to the scene in which Ian Malcolm is sat helplessly in a gas jeep while Ellie and Muldoon search for Alan and the kids. As the Rex appears, Joshi lights a flare — an oftentimes useful piece of equipment in the films which we’ll probably use throughout the game — and freezes as the enormous dinosaur lets out a thunderous roar.

Related: 7 Things We Need From an Open World ‘Jurassic Park’ Game

Jurassic Park: Survival Gameplay

After the cutscene footage ends, we’re treated to some snippets of gameplay, which looks pretty impressive, even when compared to the high-budget movie quality nature of the trailer. From first-person, we see the shadow of a Dilophosaurus in a maintenance tunnel, a Velociraptor attacking you on the docks, and the T-Rex trying to reach you through a barrier.

Related: ‘Jurassic’ Series Set Before ‘Dominion’ Could Change the Franchise in a Major Way

The Raptor Escapes

If it wasn’t already obvious from the brief gameplay footage that precedes it, which shows a certain dinosaur as free as a bird, we cut to a shot of the cold storage room door in the kitchen, which is being pushed open by something “mysterious” from the other side.

This is, of course, the raptor that Lex and Tim lock inside during the film’s unforgettable, nail-biting kitchen scene sequence. Presumably, it’s the last raptor on Isla Nublar, as the other two were triumphantly killed by the T-Rex in the Visitor Center the previous day.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot Based off the Books Could Get an R Rating

The trailer offers no explanation as to why Dr. Maya Joshi has been left behind, or where she is during the events of the film, as it finds her in the thick of it from the get-go. But, evidently, the trailer is nothing more than a “whistle-stop” tour of the film’s iconic settings, which is a pretty clever way to sell a Jurassic Park game (although they had us at Jurassic).

It’s difficult to think of a film with as many iconic scenes as Jurassic Park, and this trailer reminds us of that. Almost every frame of the award-winning and ground-breaking science fiction masterpiece is dripping with nostalgia (the same can be said about almost every line, too, as well as all the characters, and the dinosaurs, and, of course, John Williams’ score).

Related: Brand-New ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Takes the Franchise Underwater

Everything from the epic waterfalls to the luxurious Visitor Center, those massive Jurassic Park welcome gates to the winding roads that lead the jungle explorers through the park itself. Heck, even the Visitor Center’s stainless steel kitchen is iconic. A kitchen.

Then there are the lower-level details. The jungle safari theme that adorns the entire park. Dennis Nedry’s bright yellow raincoat. Dennis Nedry’s Hawaiian shirt, for that matter. A can of Barbasol shaving cream. Shaving cream. And those night-vision goggles Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) puts on outside the T-Rex paddock. Actual nostalgia goggles.

Related: Upcoming ‘Jurassic World’ Prequel Set To “Correct” ‘Dominion’

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park: Survival:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s no release date as yet.

Are you excited for Jurassic Park: Survival? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!