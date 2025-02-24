7 Major Bloopers Fans Never Noticed in ‘Jurassic Park’

Jurassic Park is one of the most iconic films ever made. With Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh film in the series, heading to theaters in July, fans are gearing up for “a new Jurassic era.” But we already know that it won’t hold a candle — or flare — to the original film.

However, while Jurassic Park is a flawless masterpiece, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its fair share of mistakes from start to finish (yes, a masterpiece can still be plagued with bloopers). No matter the size, whether it’s a small indie picture or a major blockbuster, every film makes mistakes, whether they’re factual, continual, visual, or audio-related.

Here are seven major bloopers you probably never noticed in Jurassic Park.

7 Major Jurassic Park Bloopers

7. Ellie Sattler’s Endless Echo

During the scene in which the Land Cruiser that’s carrying Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) approaches the Triceratops enclosure, Alan decides to jump out of the moving vehicle to see the dinosaur for himself.

Confused by Alan’s sudden departure, Ellie jumps out to follow him, leaving Malcolm alone to talk to himself. But if you listen closely after Ellie shouts “Alan!” for the first time, she can be heard repeating the name, only this time in the form of a slight yodel, really stretching out that last vowel in his name for reasons unknown!

Many would argue that this isn’t even a blooper at all, and is something that could simply be explained by the person responsible. You might be right, but it’s still pretty weird.

6. Pre-Recorded “Live” Footage

Jurassic Park was doomed from the beginning, with problems ranging from unauthorized breeding to sick dinosaurs, but we still owe a debt of gratitude to disgruntled employee Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight). Without his industrial espionage, we wouldn’t have seen one of the greatest movies of all time. But after seeing this blooper, you might wonder whether the whole thing was all in Nedry’s head.

Just before the computer engineer sets things in motion, he speaks to his contact at the island docks via video call on his computer. The man tells him that the boat — Nedry’s only way off the island — is about to leave, but Nedry is yet to steal the dinosaur embryos. Pretty high stakes stuff. Except for the fact that, at the bottom of the video, there’s a streaming bar, which suggests it’s a pre-recording. Yes, whoops indeed.

5. Vanishing Goat’s Leg

The most atmospheric sequence in the film involves the escape of the Park’s Tyrannosaurus Rex. With the power down and torrential rain hammering the two Land Cruisers as they sit outside the dinosaur’s jungle paddock, we start to see ripples in a cup of water. The second warning that something enormous is coming? A goat’s leg landed on the jeep’s sunroof.

The limb land on the glass, sending Lex (Ariana Richards), Tim (Joseph Mazzello), and lawyer Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero) into panic mode. But when we cut back to Gennaro as he flees the vehicle, the leg is mysteriously gone. Okay, so the torrential rain has washed it away.

Big deal, right? Not quite. Seconds later, when the Rex begins to tear the fence down, the leg re-appears, only to disappear again when the Rex approaches the jeep!

4. The Mystery of Jurassic Park’s T-Rex Paddock

The bizarre design of the T-Rex paddock has been debated since 1993. Before the Rex breaks free from its jungle enclosure, we can clearly see that the area behind the fence is level with the road where the jeeps are parked. And in case there was ever any doubt, we see the dinosaur walking from its enclosure right out onto the road, without so much as a hop.

Things continue to make sense until the Rex attacks Lex and Tim in their jeep. Luckily, Alan frees Lex, but then they climb down a concrete moat of considerable height on the same side of the road as the paddock.

While both the original novel by Michael Crichton and production sketches indicate that a moat borders the paddock further along the road, we never see the Rex push the car from its original spot, where the paddock and road are level.

3. Jurassic Park Has Magic Ice Cream

Continuity errors are easily the most common kind of blooper, and as we’ve already established, Jurassic Park is no exception. While Alan, Lex, and Tim are lost in the park during the power outage, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) make the most out of some desserts before they spoil.

Ellie and John are sitting at opposite ends of a rather long table, which is made clear from a wide shot. When Ellie takes her seat, we can see that there are no desserts within arm’s reach, but moments later, a tub of ice cream magically appears right in front of her. If InGen has made a dinosaur theme park resort whose restaurant can conjure up ice cream out of thin air, they really have spared no expense.

2. Jurassic Park Has Bred Ghost Dinosaurs

Jurassic Park is known for its ground-breaking digital effects. There are many scenes in the film where the dinosaurs look startlingly real — usually when practical effects are on display. While Steven Spielberg would disagree that practical effects are more reliable, having experienced problems with both the Jaws animatronic and the T-Rex, sometimes, CGI can be just as defiant.

When Alan and the kids are crossing the park, they spot a flock of Gallimimus heading their way, and within moments are caught in a stampede. However, when they take shelter under a fallen tree, the T-Rex bursts out of the jungle and picks an unlucky out of the herd. If you pause at the right moment, you can see the Galli’s head disappear into the Rex’s neck!

1. Creeping Crew Member

Jurassic Park is full of nail-biting set pieces, one of them being the sequence in which two Velociraptors stalk Lex and Tim. While enjoying some dessert in the restaurant, the Murphy siblings spot a raptor nearby and decide to hide in a dark kitchen. Cornering themselves in a room probably isn’t a good idea, but they aren’t the only ones to make mistakes in this scene.

After the first of two raptors figures out how to open the kitchen door, we get a full view of the dinosaur in which it’s framed by the doorway. This scene’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it blooper comes in the form of a puppeteer’s hand that appears to touch the raptor on the tail. Maybe it’s not such a “clever girl” after all, as it looks like she definitely had a helping hand opening that door!

When Can I Watch the New Jurassic Park Film?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025. Watch the trailer below:

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Did you spot any of these bloopers in Jurassic Park? Let us know in the comments down below!