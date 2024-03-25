Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Will End Long-Running Debate About Original Film

All eyes are currently on Jurassic World 4 (2025), which recently got some official casting news, with a well-known star in talks to take the franchise forward. However, another upcoming sequel, Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA), will return to the Park era while clearing up a huge mistake created in the original 1993 film. But what other mysteries will it solve?

Like any other Hollywood blockbuster, Jurassic Park is no stranger to bloopers. Whether it’s a simple continuity error like the disappearing goat leg or the boom guy’s mic appearing on screen during the kitchen scene, mistakes are as inescapable as Velociraptors. But there’s one apparent goof which has been at the heart of a debate that has raged on since the film came out in theaters 31 years ago: the Tyrannosaur Paddock’s seemingly sudden transition from being a ground-level enclosure to a dramatic vertical drop.

Fortunately, the upcoming video game Jurassic Park: Survival, one of three Jurassic sequels currently in development, will solve this mystery.

While the first-person, action-adventure sequel doesn’t have the words “open-world game” attached to it, the official website states “a fully realized Isla Nublar,” which suggests an open-world game of sorts that has, at the very least, all the locations teased in the trailer on offer.

Between the cinematic trailer, which reveals every iconic location from the film (including the Tyrannosaur Paddock), and the wording on the official website, it seems we will be able to explore Jurassic Park in its entirety.

The game also takes place just twenty-four hours after Jurassic Park (1993), so, when it’s eventually released, fans will finally be able to find the answer to the particularly mystifying inconsistency created in the 1993 film.

Now, let’s deep-dive into why this sequence continues to cause confusion among fans, and take a look at what other mysteries the upcoming game will solve.

Quiet, all of you! We’re approaching the Tyrannosaur Paddock…

Mystery of Jurassic Park’s Tyrannosaur Paddock

In the beloved 1993 film, when the Tyrannosaurus Rex escapes its jungle enclosure after being able to tear down the fence following the power outage, the huge dinosaur walks seamlessly onto the main road between the two jungle explorers.

However, after flipping the jeep with Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards) and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) inside, this part of the road is now somehow adjacent to a vertical drop — a concrete moat — and not the ground-level greenery where the goat was a few scenes before.

But the answer as to why this happens is surprisingly straightforward.

We know that there are concrete moats around some of the dinosaur enclosures — InGen lawyer Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero) mentions them when talking to John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) earlier in the film, which is consistent with the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton Jurassic Park is based on.

An official storyboard from the film’s Dinosaur Supervisor Phil Tippet that has since been released, which details the paddock’s geography, reveals that the Rex has to walk up a steep incline to eat the goat, and that the only reason this feeding zone is ground-level with the road is so that guests can see the dinosaur, while also minimizing its time near the fence.

So, the vertical drop is part of the paddock — it’s just further up the road, which means that the animal pushed the jeep, bringing it adjacent with the drop. The problem is that the film fails to make this clear, because we never see the dinosaur push the vehicle up the road.

But in Jurassic Park: Survival, we’ll finally be able to see the Tyrannosaur Paddock for ourselves, as it’s revealed in the trailer in the aftermath of the dinosaur breakout, with a herd of Gallimimus thundering over Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm’s abandoned jungle explorer.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Confirms New Main Character, Abandons Legacy Ensemble

Barbasol Shaving Can

Another Jurassic Park mystery in need of solving is the Barbasol shaving can disgruntled InGen computer engineer Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) lost to the jungle before he was brutally killed by a Dilophosaur while trying to reach the East Dock.

While the latest film, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), reveals that Biosyn CEO Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) has since recovered the dinosaur embryos for his own private collection, fans are eager to find out whether any other attempts were made to find the canister in the years that followed the events of the original 1993 film. With Jurassic Park: Survival set just one day later, this will likely play a huge part in the game.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel May Bring One of These Characters Back From the Dead

Raptor in the Freezer

The official trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival confirms that a dinosaur presumed dead in the film has returned: the Velociraptor Lex and Tim Murphy lock in the walk-in freezer in the Visitor Center kitchen. At the end of the cinematic part of the trailer, we see the door slightly ajar, before the surviving raptor is revealed in some brief gameplay footage.

However, no explanation is given as to how it managed to escape the freezer. While we know raptors can open doors with their claws, Lex fixed the latch on the other side. But whether the game’s lead character Dr. Maya Joshi inadvertently freed the animal while looking for some dessert, or it somehow escaped by itself, the game will reveal all.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Finally Gets R-Rated Treatment With New Short Film

Other Jurassic Park Attractions

Between the original novel and a number of teases in the film, we know there are other Jurassic Park attractions on Isla Nublar that exist off-screen, such as the Aviary, the Safari Lodge, and the rest of the Jungle Explorer tour. But as Jurassic Park: Survival has “a fully realized Isla Nublar,” the game will, in theory, allow us to see them up, close, and personal.

Of course, the game is free to take liberties and introduce attractions that weren’t even mentioned in the book, such as rollercoasters and perhaps even its own version of the popular Universal Studios ride Jurassic Park: The Ride (AKA, Jurassic Park River Adventure). Either way, it’s unlikely the game will restrict players to familiar locations.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Could Mean ‘Jurassic World’ Doesn’t Exist in New Timeline

Fate of the Sick Triceratops

After the first Jurassic Park, the series wasted no time in introducing Site B/Isla Sorna, the factory floor of John Hammond’s vision. The second island served as the location in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001). But while Jurassic World (2015) finally brought the franchise home to Isla Nublar, it was a little too late for some fans.

Which fans are those, you might wonder? Why, the ones who’ve been worrying about that sick Triceratops in the 1993 film for decades, of course. We never did find out what happened to the poor Trike, but now that we’re getting a sequel that takes place the next day, the odds are this majestic Cretaceous animal will factor into the game somehow.

While the dinosaur doesn’t appear in the trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival, we find it hard to believe it won’t show up. We may even find out why it was sick in the first place.

Related: Every Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Confirmed

Ray Arnold

Though it’s hardly as debated as the Tyrannosaur Paddock mystery, there are some fans who believe that the chain-smoking chief security engineer Ray Arnold (Samuel L Jackson) may have survived his encounter with the raptor in the maintenance shed. While we see his severed arm land on Ellie Sattler’s shoulder, we don’t actually see the rest of him.

That fact obviously speaks volumes about his fate, but there’s a remote possibility he survived and lived to become dinosaur food another day. But even if Mr. Arnold is dead in the films, Survival is free to do as it pleases. As such, maybe Dr. Maya Joshi will find him moments before his actual death in some race-against-the-clock mission.

Related: ‘Jurassic’ Star Killed in ‘The Lost World’ Returning for ‘Jurassic World 4’

Jurassic Park: Survival Release Date

There’s no release date for Jurassic Park: Survival; however, some sources claim it will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC before the end of the year. For more about the game, check out our full guide. Or, for our full breakdown of the trailer, click here.

Check out the trailer below, courtesy of Jurassic World YouTube:

Related: ‘Jurassic Park: Survival’ Trailer Breakdown

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to “evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

Future of Jurassic Park

There’s a lot more to be excited about than Jurassic Park: Survival. The new animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) is heading to Netflix this year, while Jurassic World 4 is scheduled for release on July 2, 2025.

The franchise also allows fans to enjoy “real-life” dinosaurs with the likes of Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World Live Tour, and the popular Universal Studios attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World: The Ride.

Will you be rushing over to the Tyrannosaur Paddock in Jurassic Park: Survival? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!