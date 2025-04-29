‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel to Feature Non-Dinosaur Species, Universal Confirms

While the Jurassic Park/World films are known to feature some big Hollywood names, such as Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), there’s no denying that the dinosaurs are the real stars of the show.

Since the original film was released in 1993, we’ve had five more Jurassic films, and audiences have continued to flock to movie theaters (they do move in herds) to see these terrifying prehistoric creatures. The result? Over $6 billion combined at the global box office.

And InGen’s genetically engineered dinosaurs aren’t going anywhere. While the TV series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory continues to flesh out the animated side of the franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) will mark the beginning of “a new Jurassic era” this summer.

While the new film will feature the franchise’s first-ever “mutant dinosaur” (as revealed in the trailer), the dinosaurs will remain the bread and butter of Jurassic. There are also a few other installments in the work that guarantee your Jurassic fix over the next several years.

“Jurassic World Evolution 3” (TBA) will continue the park management simulation video game series, but it’s the first-person action-adventure “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) that fans cannot wait to sink their teeth into. And yes, there will be plenty of dinosaurs in it.

Set 24 hours after Jurassic Park (1993), “Survival” finds InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi stranded on Isla Nublar after failing to evacuate the island. So she must rely on stealth, distraction, and ingenuity to survive the deadliest beasts to have ever walked the earth.

Watch the official trailer below:

Unsurprisingly, players can expect to see familiar dinosaurs such as Dilophosaurus, Gallimimus, Velociraptor, and Tyrannosaurus Rex. However, according to the official website, the game’s “fully realized Isla Nublar” will also feature other “reactive wildlife.”

What this means is unclear. It’s possible the jungle is also home to modern-day animals — which, of course, would further add to the realism. The lack of indigenous animals roaming the island could feel like a cop-out, especially for players looking for deep immersion.

Or, it could mean something else entirely. Is it possible InGen has other genetically engineered prehistoric creatures on the island, such as Saber-Toothed Tiger (AKA Smilodon)? The website also mentions “other surprising threats,” which backs up our theory.

Of course, knowing Jurassic, this could also mean threats of the human variety.

Adding to these clues is a titbit from an internal Q&A conducted with Universal Products & Experiences executive producer John Melchior and Saber Interactive creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick, which Universal and Saber shared exclusively with IGN last year.

According to Hollis-Leick, “Jurassic Park: Survival” will also feature “special dinosaurs” that aren’t in the 1993 movie.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” Release Date

There’s no release date for “Jurassic Park: Survival”.

“Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making,” the official synopsis for the game reads.

“Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.”

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

