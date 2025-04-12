‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Finally Gets Some Promising News, but Leaves Fans Divided

2025 is shaping up to be a pretty busy year for the Jurassic Park franchise. Not only has the third season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory just landed on Netflix, but there are also a number of exciting installments currently in development.

Of course, the most highly anticipated is the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). But there are also a number of video games in the works, from “Jurassic World Evolution 3″ to the first-person action-adventure” title “Jurassic Park: Survival.”

The former might have fans even more excited than they are for the Scarlett Johansson-starring cinematic sequel, largely because it acts as a direct sequel to the original Jurassic Park (1993) while also serving as something of a prequel to later films.

“Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making,” the official website’s synopsis reads.

It continues: “Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.” Watch the official trailer for the game below:

While it all sounds very exciting, it’s hardly a mystery among fans that news surrounding the highly anticipated Jurassic Park project has been slim, to say the least.

In fact, since the initial trailer dropped during the annual Game Awards in December 2023, there has only really been one real update — an internal Q&A conducted with Universal Products & Experiences executive producer John Melchior and Saber Interactive creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick that was shared exclusively with IGN in June last year.

Since then, things have mostly been silent, save for a logo reveal some weeks back and recent news about motion capture performance sessions for the game. But now, we finally have a dinosaur-sized update that’s worth sinking our teeth into.

On April 11, the official “Jurassic Park: Survival” account on X (Twitter) decided to break the awkward silence by teasing the below behind-the-scenes planning session for the game:

The teams at Saber Interactive and Universal Products & Experiences are about to start an exciting day of planning. Hatching up fresh ideas may take time, but trust us, it’s worth it.

🚧 The teams at Saber Interactive and Universal Products & Experiences are about to start an exciting day of planning. Hatching up fresh ideas may take time, but trust us, it’s worth it. 🥚 pic.twitter.com/jO4x2J48wB — Jurassic Park: Survival (@jpsurvival) April 11, 2025

However, as promising as this update is, Jurassic Park fans will either love it or hate it.

On the one hand, it’s solid confirmation that the game is absolutely moving ahead. The words “trust us, it’s worth it” are also very reassuring, as this is easily one of the most highly anticipated Jurassic Park projects there has ever been outside of the ongoing film series.

But, on the other hand, “Jurassic Park: Survival” is still a long way out from release. “Hatching up fresh ideas may take time” might tell us that the creators are taking a great deal of care with the game, but it also tells us that there will be quite a wait yet.

Unsurprisingly, reactions on X have been mixed. While the general consensus is one of excitement, many remain frustrated about having to wait even longer for the game’s release.

“Is the game’s narrative being rewritten? What stage was the project at when the trailer was released?” one fan asks. Another says, “Still in early stage?” while pointing out that we got the trailer way back in 2023. “I’m confused. How far off is this game?” asks another fan.

The majority, however, seems optimistic. “It took 65 million years to get the original Jurassic Park movie and it was definitely worth it, so we can wait another 65 million years if it means we’re getting a great game,” one says (but let’s not hope we have to wait that long).

“I’ve been incredibly excited for this game ever since it was announced!” another wrote. “I’ve been waiting for something like this since 1993, so I’m totally fine with a bit more time if it means making it great. I’m just happy to see some updates coming through—keep up the great work!”

Fortunately, fans have Jurassic World Rebirth to keep them satisfied in the meantime. Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), is the seventh installment in the iconic series and is scheduled for theatrical release on July 2.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

How do you feel about this “Jurassic Park: Survival” update? Are you excited or disappointed? Let us know in the comments down below!