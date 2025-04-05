We’ve Seen the New ‘Jurassic World’: Here’s Our Spoiler-Free Review!

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is the seventh entry in the Jurassic film series, which started with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. The 1993 film became a worldwide phenomenon, not only dominating the global box office upon its release but by becoming an instant classic while also transforming the landscape of cinema with its ground-breaking special effects.

The new film follows five other sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Collectively, the six films grossed over $6 billion worldwide. Rebirth will add to that large pot when it arrives in theaters on July 2, this year.

Starring Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), the new film follows a team sent on a top-secret mission to an abandoned InGen island in South America, where “a sinister, shocking discovery” awaits them.

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards, best known for Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), with a screenplay by David Koepp, who penned the scripts for the first two Jurassic films. Watch the official trailer for the upcoming film below:

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3

Though we’ve a few months yet before Rebirth arrives in theaters, thankfully, another new Jurassic installment has arrived on Netflix: Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3.

The new series sees the return of Camp Cretaceous/Chaos Theory regulars, Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Yasmina Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez), and Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly, who replaces Jenna Ortega).

This time, where previous seasons–which include the first five seasons of the initial show, Camp Cretaceous–overlapped with the events of Jurassic World (2015) and Fallen Kingdom, Chaos Theory Season 3 forms huge ties with the latest theatrical installment, Dominion. As such, this makes the series as much a movie sequel as the film itself.

While you won’t see the likes of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) return (although they get name-dropped throughout), the new season does come armed to the teeth with several surprise cameos from characters introduced in live action.

Season 3 finds Darius, Ben, Yaz, Kenji, Sammy, and Brooklynn working together to unravel a global conspiracy and take down dinosaur black market dealer Soyona Santos (Dominion‘s Dichen Lachman reprises her role) and Biosyn CEO Lewis Dodgson (Adam Harrington).

But they’re not alone, as they form an alliance with Barry Sembène (Evan Michael Lee replaces), the Jurassic World trilogy’s raptor whisperer-turned-French Intelligence operative, who was brought to life on the big screen by Omar Sy.

Is Chaos Theory Season 3 Any Good?

Like previous seasons (including Camp Cretaceous), Chaos Theory Season 3 suffers from some big lulls in its storytelling, usually when it spends too much time on the relationships between its characters, which aren’t anywhere near as interesting as the show thinks.

The last half of the season is easily the strongest, with the plot neatly weaving itself in between the events seen in Dominion (particularly those set on and underneath the streets of Malta). In fact, once we enter the 2022 blockbuster’s territory, it’s a blast, and it’s great fun to see even more characters from the movies get the animated treatment.

Like Dominion, Chaos Theory also moves away from the dinosaur hybrids that plagued the first two World films, as the Camp Cretaceous gang battles more traditional dinosaurs, as well as black market dealers and other human villains.

Here’s to hoping Chaos Theory Season 4 will bring some even bigger names into animation — if not the likes of Owen and Claire, then hopefully the original Jurassic Park ensemble, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Future seasons are also likely to form ties with the upcoming film, Jurassic World Rebirth.

We’re sure the showrunners will, you know, find a way…

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 Trailer

Watch the official trailer for Chaos Theory Season 3 below:

Where Can I Watch Chaos Theory Season 3?

All 10 episodes of Chaos Theory Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.

It stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Darren Barnet (Kenji Kon), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez), Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn), and Dichen Lachman (Soyona Santos).

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out?

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Upcoming Jurassic World (and Park) Content

Chaos Theory Season 3 isn’t the only new Jurassic sequel. While there are no release dates, there’s also the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” and the third entry in the park management simulation series, “Jurassic World Evolution.”

There are also rumors of a third video game and a live-action Jurassic World series.

Have you watched Chaos Theory Season 3 yet? Are you excited about Jurassic World Rebirth? Let us know in the comments down below!