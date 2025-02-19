‘Jurassic World’ TV Series Set Before ‘Rebirth’ Gets Release Window

It’s all systems go for the Jurassic Park franchise this year. Not only can fans expect a new film, two new video games, and a brand-new Jurassic experience to open its gates, but now, we have confirmation of yet another sequel.

With fans gearing up for the theatrical release of the highly anticipated film, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), which stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) in lead roles, there’s just as much happening on the smaller screen.

According to a Netflix press release (via What’s On Netflix), the streaming service giant has now announced the release window for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3.

The animated series centers on a group of characters introduced in the previous show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. While that show focused on their struggle to survive on Isla Nublar following the collapse of the theme park as seen in the 2015 film, Chaos Theory takes place several years later to find them adjusting to a world now inhabited by dinosaurs.

Watch the trailer for the latest season (Season 2) below:

The first two seasons, which are slightly darker and more mature than the original series, streamed in relatively close succession last year and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. Now, Netflix has confirmed that Season 3 will be releasing this year.

While no other information is given, we’ll obviously get a narrower release window soon.

Chaos Theory stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Darren Barnet (Kenji Kon), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez), Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn), and Dichen Lachman (Soyona Santos).

The first two seasons take place before the events of the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion. Previously, showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley confirmed that the show is unable to “go past” the 2022 sequel (which could involve overlapping with the film), so Season 3 will not venture into Rebirth territory, which takes place five years later.

More Upcoming Jurassic World Content

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 isn’t the only upcoming Jurassic sequel. Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh film in the series, hits theaters on July 2 this year.

While there are no release dates, there’s also the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival,” which takes place directly after the first film, and the third entry in the park management simulation series, “Jurassic World Evolution.”

Meanwhile, there are rumors of a third video game and a live-action Jurassic World series.

2025 is shaping up to a huge year for Jurassic Park. What are you most excited about? The new animated series, the movie, or the video games? Let us know in the comments down below!