‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: “Sinister, Shocking” Plot Twist Explored

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) promises a “sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.” But what is it? Well, we may already have the answer.

Jurassic World Rebirth Synopsis

Universal Pictures has finally shared the synopsis for the upcoming sequel, Jurassic World Rebirth, along with two official images and the film’s new logo.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be the seventh installment in the long-running film series, following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), all of which have grossed over a combined $6 billion worldwide.

Steven Spielberg directed the first two films, Joe Johnston (Jumanji) took the reins on the the third, and Colin Trevorrow (Safety Not Guaranteed) brought the franchise back to life with 2015’s Jurassic World. Trevorrow handed directorial duties for Fallen Kingdom over to visionary filmmaker JA Bayona (The Orphanage) before returning to helm Dominion.

Now, a “new Jurassic era” is underway with Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) in the director’s chair. And while the logo and the synopsis leave a lot to be desired in terms of originality, there’s one aspect of the blurb that has everyone intrigued.

“This action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air,” the synopsis reads.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.”

The blurb continues: “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award® nominee [Scarlett] Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetical material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.”

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

But what could this big and potentially franchise-altering twist possibly be? Naturally, there are already many theories flooding X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and YouTube. So, what are they? And do any of them hold any merit? Well, we have a few thoughts of our own, but let’s take a look at every possibility. Hold onto your butts.

Human-Dino Hybrids

The idea of human-dinosaur hybrids is nothing new to the Jurassic Park franchise. An infamously scrapped script for what would have been Jurassic Park 4 reportedly featured bizarre humanoid dinosaur creatures in an even weirder plot involving evil barons and… Transylvania. As we know, this (thankfully) never came to fruition, but it’s never too late.

In fact, Jurassic World (2015) did bring genetic hybrids into the fold and even seemingly repurposed a plot element from that insane script involving a human training Velociraptors (Chris Pratt’s animal expert Owen Grady). Of course, the 2015 blockbuster is nowhere near as crazy as Jurassic Park 4 would have been, but it proves that “something has survived.”

And while many fans think the series has gotten away with featuring human-dinosaur hybrids, think again. Director JA Bayona’s 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom very subtly introduced a dinosaur-human hybrid (a hybrid that’s predominantly dinosaur) in the form of the terrifying Indoraptor, which runs amok in the darkened Lockwood Manor.

At first glance, you might assume that the Indoraptor is part Indominus Rex (the aforementioned large hybrid from Jurassic World) and part raptor — but this makes no sense as the Indominus is already part raptor. The next time you watch Fallen Kingdom, take note of all the visual cues Bayona peppers throughout his quasi-gothic dino-horror.

Now, an online rumor claims that Jurassic World Rebirth will feature human-dinosaur hybrids. It should be noted that this rumor predates the official synopsis reveal, however, these creatures could be related the “sinister, shocking” secret. Will the film’s new island be roaming with the most terrifying hybrids the Jurassic Park franchise has ever seen?

Check out the fascinating concept art for the original Jurassic Park 4 script below:

Concept Art for the Dinosaur Human Hybrids pitched for Jurassic Park IV which was scrapped Art by Carlos Huante

Jurassic World Rebirth Could Introduce DX

Though it might not sound all that familiar, the DX virus plays a pretty significant role in Michael Crichton’s “The Lost World” (1995). The “prion-related” disease which previously affected InGen’s dinosaurs is mentioned frequently throughout the 1995 best-seller and has since been included in lots of tie-in media within the wider Jurassic Park franchise.

In the book, Ian Malcolm and Sarah Harding (who are played by Jeff Goldblum and Julianne Moore, respectively, in the 1997 film) theorize that the genetically engineered animals on Isla Sorna (AKA Site B) developed the disease and that it spreads through the dinosaurs’ food chain. They also wonder if it will eventually lead to the dinosaurs’ “re-extinction.”

However, DX has never been mentioned in any of the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World films, although it may have been subtly alluded to in the original 1993 film with its two sick dinosaurs, Triceratops and Brachiosaurus (but it’s more than likely that their ailments were yet another example of InGen having no control over the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park).

While it’s unlikely that DX will appear in Jurassic World Rebirth, especially now that the dinosaurs are dying as a result of a lack of support from the planet’s ecology, it could be connected to the twist mentioned in the official synopsis. Did InGen also engineer a prehistoric virus when they brought dinosaurs back, whether by accident or on purpose?

Or, maybe DX is already affecting humans, which would make sense as dinosaurs would have been living among them for eight years by the time Rebirth begins. The blurb mentions that Zora needs “to secure genetical material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs” that “will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.” Is it the cure to DX?

“Site C” May Also Appear in Jurassic World Rebirth

At this point, the idea of a third InGen island — dubbed “Site C” by fans — has become a bit of a meme. While the “Jurassic World Evolution” video game series has introduced all the islands from the The Muertes Archipelago (AKA The Five Deaths), which was revealed in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, a third island with dinosaurs is yet to be made canon.

The Five Deaths (which translates into Las Cinco Muertes in Spanish) was obviously mentioned in the film as a form of world-building as it’s lifted from the 1995 Michael Crichton novel. This “bow”-shaped chain of islands 200 miles southwest of Costa Rica includes Isla Matanceros, Isla Muerta, Isla Tacaño, Isla Pena, and Isla Sorna, AKA Site B.

According to Jurassic Wiki, the name The Five Deaths comes from a “Native American myth about a brave warrior facing a different execution on each of the five islands: burning, drowning, crushing, hanging and beheading.” Sorna now simply forms part of that legend — The Lost World does not suggest there are other dinosaur-inhabited islands in this chain.

But tie-in media has long since run with this popular fan theory. In addition to the “Jurassic World Evolution” park management simulation game series acknowledging more InGen-owned islands, the official Jurassic World Dominion website the Dinosaur Protection Group revealed that the company previously owned all five islands in that chain.

Still, a third dinosaur-inhabited island has never been confirmed. But now that The Five Deaths itself is firmly embedded within Jurassic Park lore, it may appear in Jurassic World Rebirth. After all, we know the sequel will feature a new island. However, the real question is, does another jungle island inhabited with dinosaurs have anything new to offer?

Will the New Film Feature Natural Dinosaurs?

A few months ago, when @reelnewshawaii started sharing set photos of ancient ruins that had been built on location in Thailand (which have since been replicated in the UK’s Sky Studios Elstree), we put out the possibility that Jurassic World Rebirth may feature natural dinosaurs, because these set pieces suggest a “lost civilization”-related twist of some kind.

By “natural dinosaurs,” we do, of course, mean dinosaurs that weren’t created by scientists in a lab. So, what if, somewhere in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World universe, dinosaurs have actually survived for 65 million years on a remote island? Is this what the “sinister, shocking secret that’s been kept hidden from the world for decades” will turn out to be?

Though it’s very unlikely the science fiction-heavy series will introduce something that would completely retcon the entire premise of Jurassic Park, as such a reveal would mean that InGen never created dinosaurs but only cloned existing ones that have somehow survived for tens of millions of years, for now it remains a possibility nonetheless.

Also, it wouldn’t feel totally at odds with Michael Crichton’s 1995 best-seller sequel “The Lost World” (from which 1997 movie sequel is adapted), which frequently debates over the idea that some dinosaurs may have survived extinction 65 million years ago. While we find out there are living dinosaurs, this, of course, comes in the form of InGen’s second island, Site B.

With that said, not only would a twist like this upend the first film and with it the entire franchise, but it would also feel like an insult to Michael Crichton’s 1990 best-seller “Jurassic Park,” whose very foundation is mankind’s abuse of genetic power. It would certainly be a bold move for the sequel and would undoubtedly divide the entire Jurassic fanbase.

Did InGen Wipe Out an Entire Civilization?

Whether it’s human-dino hybrids, the DX virus, or natural dinosaurs, all theories point towards a tribe or lost civilization of some kind. While this theory is riding on the coattails of nothing more than the fact that Rebirth will, in some shape or form, feature ancient ruins, we refuse to believe that these remnants won’t play an integral part to the story.

As such, another possibility is that InGen wiped out an entire civilization of indigenous people from one of the Costa Rican islands to make way for Jurassic Park, which definitely has a “sinister” and “shocking” feel to it. Perhaps, while scouting for islands for their theme park venture, the company discovered a tribe of people that they somehow had to remove.

After a lengthy battle with the islanders, it’s possible InGen may have made “arrangements” to permanently “remove” the tribe so that their world-changing project could get underway. While this would indeed be a very “sinister” and “shocking” reveal, it may also upset some fans who, understandably, associate InGen, to some extent, with the likes of Disney.

Crichton’s first novel makes no attempts to romanticize the bioengineering corporation, however, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film adaptation certainly casts a more family-friendly lens over the remarkable science InGen has accomplished, with CEO John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) feeling more like Walt Disney himself than his ruthless novel counterpart.

Whether or not the new Jurassic World sequel will paint InGen in such a sinister light remains to be seen. While the bioengineering company is no stranger to corruption, a revelation that involves those who created the original Jurassic Park having the blood of indigenous people on their hands might ruin the magical feel of the 1993 film.

The Film May Have Dinosaur-Worshipping Tribes

If Jurassic World Rebirth doesn’t feature a jungle-dwelling tribe or ancient civilization, we will gladly eat our words. Our last theory, which, as yet, hasn’t appeared elsewhere on the Internet (at least not to the best of our knowledge), involves dinosaur-worshipping tribes. In fact, rumor has it that the film is already going for a Peter Jackson’s King Kong (2005) feel.

In the 2005 fantasy epic, Skull Island is revealed to have an entire society of indigenous people who worship — and fear — the giant titular ape by offering him human sacrifices whenever unsuspecting ships find themselves at the shores of their prehistoric land. Will Rebirth revolve around a similar premise, with island natives protecting InGen’s dinosaurs?

Have both the indigenous tribes and the dinosaurs co-existed on the island this entire time? Maybe InGen didn’t eradicate an entire people, and instead allowed them to live on one of their islands (obviously not Isla Nublar or Site B) alongside genetically engineered dinosaurs? This would certainly explain all the ancient ruins that have been spotted on set.

If this turns out to be the case, it may even include one of the other theories, such as human-dino hybrids or natural dinosaurs. Either way, we’re convinced that Jurassic World Rebirth is going for a more fantasy-adventure feel without ignoring those important sci-fi elements, which, in this case, involve acquiring genetic material from three colossal dinosaurs.

And, if it is drawing inspiration from Peter Jackson’s film, it may wind up being the darkest entry in the Jurassic Park franchise. The 2005 remake seamlessly blends wonder and horror in a similar way to 1993’s Jurassic Park; although King Kong is a much darker film with elements of genuine horror as opposed to taut suspense that utilizes less–is-more tactics.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Check out the film’s new logo below, per the official Jurassic World X (Twitter) account:

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

None of the actors from the previous films are expected to return.

Are you excited about Jurassic World Rebirth? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!