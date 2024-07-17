‘Jurassic World 4’: Scarlett Johansson’s Character Reportedly Revealed

Jurassic World 4 (2025), one of four upcoming Jurassic sequels, may have revealed its lead character played by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) icon Scarlett Johansson.

Production on Jurassic World 4 is in full swing. Filming recently wrapped in Thailand and the cast and crew are now heading to Malta. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson has been busy answering questions about the project while promoting her latest film Fly Me to the Moon.

The Black Widow (2021) actress will be starring alongside Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), and Mahershala Ali (The Green Book).

Johansson, 39, hasn’t been shy about the fact she’s a lifelong fan of the franchise, telling ComicBook.com she’s “an enormous Jurassic Park fan” and describing the 1993 film as being “absolutely transformative” for her in an interview with TODAY.

But she hasn’t revealed anything about who she’s playing in Jurassic World 4.

Johansson’s track record playing action heroes suggests we’re getting someone similar to Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) from the Jurassic World films, but here’s to hoping we’ll see a more grounded character like Jurassic Park legacy character Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).

We previously wondered out loud if Johansson is taking on the role of an existing Jurassic Park character like Lex Murphy, who’s played by Ariana Richards in the first two films. But with the star being such a huge fan of the franchise, we can’t imagine her wanting to fill the role of a recasting.

Jurassic World 4 Rumors

It’s rumored that Johansson’s new character is called Zora Valankova, which is listed on the French media news website Cine Serie alongside several unconfirmed actors and their alleged respective character names. However, none of this information has been verified or confirmed by Universal Pictures.

Now, another rumor relating to Johansson’s character has emerged online. The below image shared by the fan account Jurassic_World_Fandom/@Brycenator100 on X (Twitter) shows the star geared up in jungle-ready khaki attire with a firearm at her hip:

“Scarlett Johansson / Jurassic World 4”

Scarlett Johansson / Jurassic World 4 🦖 pic.twitter.com/JYyrDsfnoQ — Jurassic_World_Fandom (@Brycenator100) July 12, 2024

Clearly, this isn’t an actual photo of Scarlett Johansson — it’s concept art, whether legitimate or not. But even if it isn’t real, it may be close to what she’ll look like in the film. After all, we know from the official logline and the filming locations that it takes place on a jungle island.

Either way, looking at the responses in the comments section, the consensus is that it’s fake.

Previously, Jurassic_World_Fandom also shared a rumored plot outline for the film.

While the plot is also yet to be confirmed by Universal, the rumored one does seemingly overlap with some details we know to be true. That said, it should be noted that this account doesn’t cite any sources for either the rumored plot or the rumored character design.

When asked by a user whether the concept art of Scarlett Johansson is AI-generated, Jurassic_World_Fandom says, “Genuinely I have no idea. It was sent to me a while ago.”

“Genuinely I have no idea. It was sent to me a while ago.”

Genuinely I have no idea. It was sent to me a while ago. — Jurassic_World_Fandom (@Brycenator100) July 12, 2024

Other Jurassic World 4 rumors include a plot involving “human-dino hybrids” and the alleged title Jurassic City.

Official Plot Details

Per Variety, Jurassic World 4 will be “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the island.”

Based on set photos from Thailand shared by @reelnewshawaii on X, we know that the new film will feature ancient ruins, and, with production now heading to Malta Film Studios, which houses two “infinite-horizon water tanks”, an underwater sequence of some kind.

Jurassic World 4 is being directed by Gareth Edwards with a screenplay by David Koepp. Steven Spielberg, director of the first two films, returns as executive producer. The film will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Are you excited about Jurassic World 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!