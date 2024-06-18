Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence on ‘Jurassic World 4’, Mentions Returning Star Killed in Previous Film

Like the booming footfalls of a large prehistoric predator, Jurassic World 4 (2025) is approaching.

Jurassic World 4 will be the seventh film in the long-running series, following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Collectively, the six previous films grossed over $6B worldwide, spawning several forms of tie-in media and entertainment, from mobile apps to video games, theme park attractions to live tours, short films to exhibitions, toy lines to animated TV shows, and lots more.

But now, a “new Jurassic era” is underway.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla 2014, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the upcoming seventh installment already boasts a star-studded cast.

So far, the cast includes Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez). Mahershala Ali (Leave the World Behind) is also in talks to star.

However, none of the actors from the previous films, such as Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), are returning.

Per Variety, the film will be “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the island.”

No other plot details have been revealed, however, it’s rumored that the film is called Jurassic City and will revolve around a “human-dinosaur hybrid serum.”

Character details are also non-existent, and while some cast members have confirmed their involvement in separate interviews, such as Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, now, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) legend Scarlett Johansson has finally broken her silence.

The X (formerly Twitter) fan page Keeping Up with Scarlett has shared an interview from ComicBook.com with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum who are promoting their new film Fly Me to the Moon (2024). However, when prompted by the interviewer about her involvement in Jurassic World 4, the MCU alum becomes incredibly giddy with excitement.

Watch the clip below:

“I’m like an enormous Jurassic Park fan, I can’t express how excited I am, the script is SO incredible, David Koepp wrote it, he’s so passionate about it” Scarlett Johansson finally talks about her next franchise movie, new Jurassic World movie

“I’m like an enormous Jurassic Park fan, i can’t express how excited i am, the script is SO incredible, David Koepp wrote it, he’s so passionate about it” Scarlett Johansson finally talks about her next franchise movie, new Jurassic World movie 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/MyWJK9YWiZ — Keeping Up with Scarlett (@whatsupscarlett) June 17, 2024

[Edited for clarity as Scarlett Johansson is clearly very excited about the project]

“I’m, like, an enormous Jurassic Park fan,” she confesses. “It’s [the original Jurassic Park] one of the first films I remember seeing in theaters. I remember seeing it so vividly, it was, like, life-changing. It was mind-blowing. Like, I cannot express how excited I am.”

She also explains how Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park screenwriter has returned. “The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it, he returned after, like, 30 years to write the script, and he’s so passionate about it, which is so awesome.”

But Koepp didn’t just write the screenplay for the first two films — he also appeared in the 1997 sequel, playing an innocent bystander during the Tyrannosaurus Rex attack in San Diego, in which he ends up being brutally killed by the escaped InGen dinosaur!

Also, he isn’t the only creative who has returned to the fold. Jurassic World trilogy producers Patrick Cowley and Frank Marshall, and executive producer Steven Spielberg (who, of course, also directed the first two films in the series) are also back onboard.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) icon also admits how she’s been trying to break into the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise for the last 10 years, saying, “I’m such an enormous, like, fan of the franchise and a huge nerd for it. I’m pinching myself.”

She then jokes about how she was willing to take any role just to be in the series.

“I’ve been trying to get into this for the last, you know, over 10 years,” she laughs, “and, you know, it’s like ‘Oh, you know, [I can] die in the first five minutes, I can get eaten by whatever, like, I’ll do the crap service, like, I’ll do anything for it!'”

Thankfully, Universal Pictures didn’t end up giving Johansson the chance to become dino-fodder in any one of the last three Jurassic World movies. But the dinosaurs’ loss is our gain, as she’ll now be leading “a new Jurassic era.”

Jurassic World 4 will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

