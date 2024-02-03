Every Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Confirmed

After Jurassic World Dominion (2022) grossed over $1 billion in theaters in the summer of 2022, things went suspiciously quiet at Universal Pictures, leaving many wondering whether the franchise had gone into extinction despite still proving incredibly lucrative.

It wasn’t until November last year, almost 18 months later, that we finally got confirmation of a new installment in the series. But news of more Jurassic adventures didn’t end there, and now the Jurassic franchise is about to come roaring back to life once again.

Here are all the current and upcoming Jurassic Park and Jurassic World events, television shows, video games, movies, and more. Hold onto your butts.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a ground-breaking experience created for fans of all ages. Guests are welcomed through the iconic Jurassic Park gates to see all sorts of dinosaurs that have been brought to life with state-of-the-art animatronics — just like in the films.

Check out the trailer below, courtesy of Excel London (although please note the exhibition is no longer available at this location):

Here’s the website’s description of the exhibition:

Board the ferry to Isla Nublar and walk across the massive Jurassic World gates. Walk under a majestic Brachiosaurus, come face-to-face with ferocious Raptors, and get a rare up-close look at the most vicious dinosaur of them all, the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Be sure to check out the website to see where the exhibition is currently touring — you don’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime Jurassic experience. As the tagline suggests, it’s “the closest you’ll ever come to living dinosaurs.”

Jurassic World: Live Tour

The live arena show Jurassic World Live Tour is also still showing in select locations around the world.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official description of the event: Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park!

Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex! Check out the official website for the Jurassic World Live Tour 2024 schedule.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

In November last year, Netflix’s Geeked Week ’23 saw the release of the trailer for the upcoming animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), the long-awaited follow-up to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2021 – 2022), which ended after five seasons.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will pick up where Camp Cretaceous left off, to find Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams) a few years older and living in a world where dinosaurs roam free, taking place between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Dominion.

Check out the trailer for Chaos Theory below:

Per Universal Pictures, here’s the synopsis for the animated series:

After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins…. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is coming to Netflix in 2024.

While the trailer does indeed reveal that the new series takes place between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion, as the franchise’s mascot “Rexy” can be seen running around Sierra Nevada Forest before she’s captured in the Dominion prologue, we don’t know much else.

No other Camp Cretaceous characters are confirmed to return, though it’s possible the new show will feature characters from the films, such as Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), who are, at this point on the timeline, living in the Sierra Nevada area.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will be released on Netflix sometime this year.

Jurassic Park: Survival

Jurassic Park fans were treated to more exciting news just weeks after the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, with the trailer for a first-person action-adventure video game titled Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) from developers Saber Interactive.

Survival takes place twenty four hours after the events of the original 1993 film to find InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi abandoned and alone on Isla Nublar following the evacuation, where she’s surrounded by all the dinosaurs that have escaped.

Check out the trailer for Survival below:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park: Survival:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to,” evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game sees the return of iconic dinosaurs such as the original Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Dilophosaurus, and the last Velociraptor that was locked in the kitchen freezer by Lex Murphy (Arianna Richards) and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) in Jurassic Park (1993) .

It remains to be seen whether any characters from the film will appear throughout the game. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Der), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), and Lex and Tim Murphy may have all escaped, but there are likely some other humans on Isla Nublar.

Jurassic Park: Survival will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Jurassic Park 7, AKA Jurassic World 4

It has been confirmed that Universal Pictures is “fast-tracking” a seventh Jurassic movie that’s currently going under the unofficial working title Jurassic World 4 (TBA).

Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) screenwriter David Koepp confirmed the news on January 23. Jurassic World trilogy producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley are also returning, while Steven Spielberg will be back on board as EP.

Dominion‘s on-set paleontologists Jack Horner and Steve Brusatte are also involved.

However, it’s unknown whether anyone from the Dominion‘s cast — Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood) — will return for the new Jurassic Park movie.

There’s no release date for the seventh Jurassic Park/Jurassic World film, but according to the article, sources say that Universal Pictures is aiming for a 2025 release.

Which dino installment are you most excited about? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!