‘Jurassic World 4’ Gets Brief Description, Filming Start Date Confirmed

Jurassic World 4 is starting to pick up some traction. Despite hitting a low point just weeks after it was announced with the exit of Deadpool 2 (2018) director David Leitch (which came days after he was said to be in talks with Universal), production is underway, with filmmaker Gareth Edwards (Monsters, Godzilla 2014, and Rogue One) now attached to direct.

While no actors from previous films are expected to return, Jurassic World 4 (which now has a rumored title) reunites screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park), producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley (Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion), and executive producer Steven Spielberg (director of the first two films and EP on the last four sequels). Paleontologists Steve Brusatte, who was a consultant on Dominion, and franchise veteran Jack Horner, are also back onboard.

Universal Pictures is reportedly “fast-tracking” the film for a July 2, 2025 release, so it’s full-steam ahead for the seventh installment in the long-running Jurassic franchise. A recent report by Reel News Hawaii (via Jurassic Outpost) also says that it’s rumored the film is heading to Hawaii to start shooting (which wouldn’t be a first for the series).

Now, film and television production tracking service website ProductionList.com (which describes itself as “the industry’s most comprehensive database of production contacts” that receives “weekly and daily production job announcements”) has shared (via Screen Rant) the filming start date for Jurassic World 4 along with a project summary, which describes the project as “a completely fresh take” that will launch “a new Jurassic era”:

The new movie will be a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era. The fourth installment of Jurassic World will see the return of screenwriter David Koepp, known for his work on the script of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic and its 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Koepp’s involvement hints at a continuation of the franchise’s legacy, promising an exciting blend of storytelling expertise and nostalgic elements.

The filming start date is listed as July 31, 2024, with Los Angeles, CA, United States listed as the filming location (there’s no mention of Hawaii as yet).

The most interesting detail, however, is that it is described as “the fourth installment” of Jurassic World, which seemingly confirms that, despite previous confusion about the film being a reboot and speculation it might be a prequel, it is indeed a sequel.

What’s also intriguing is that it’s described as “a completely fresh take.” And with the man who breathed new life into both Godzilla and Star Wars in the director’s chair, we couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming film.

While this information doesn’t appear to come directly from Universal Pictures, they’d have likely confirmed by now if the new film is a reboot. The fact that several creatives from previous films are also involved suggests that it is a continuation of some kind.

The rumored title for the film has now also been revealed.

Jurassic World 4 isn’t the only sequel to look forward to. Camp Cretaceous follow-up Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) is heading to Netflix, and the action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA), a direct sequel to the 1993 film, is in development.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World Live Tour, and Universal Studios’ theme park attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World: The Ride continue to thrill fans from all over the world.

