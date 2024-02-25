‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Will Retcon 1993 Film, Universal Confirms

The upcoming Jurassic Park sequel will retcon certain events from the original 1993 film, and possibly even Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

There are currently three Jurassic sequels in development: the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), which follows on from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), the recently announced Jurassic World 4 (2025), and the first-person action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA).

Developed (and published) by Saber Interactive, the upcoming game, which has no release date, will pit players in a survival situation on Isla Nublar just twenty-four hours after the events seen in Jurassic Park (1993).

You’ll assume control of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who has failed to evacuate the island following the storm and dinosaur breakout, who must now use her wit and cunning, and all the resources available to her, to escape.

However, while the trailer only teases threats of the prehistoric kind, it seems there are “other” dangers lurking in the abandoned theme park, as the official website for the game states the following:

Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.

We know what dinosaurs to expect — there’s the original Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Dilophosaurus, and the last surviving Velociraptor, along with “veggie-saurs” such as the Brachiosaurus and Gallimimus — however, “other surprising threats” likely refers to something that isn’t of the genetically-engineered variety.

Are there some human villains lurking on Isla Nublar? Has the bioengineering company Biosyn sent “back up” in the event that Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) failed to smuggle viable embryos off the island (a new short film now reveals Nedry’s brutal death-by-Dilophosaur in full)? It’s possible. After all, the infamous Barbasol can that continues to gather mud has been a source of debate among fans for 31 years.

Jurassic Park (1993) director Steven Spielberg admitted that Nedry’s lost canister was, indeed, sequel bait. But as we know, it was never revisited — instead, the series became preoccupied with the second island, Site B/Isla Sorna, for two films with The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001), before eventually returning to Nublar for a new theme park resort titled Jurassic World, which served as the basis for three sequels.

Now, Survival could finally revisit the Barbasol storyline. Given the fact the game takes place just twenty-four hours after the events of the first film, it would hardly be surprising for the shaving cream-producing MacGuffin to become a focal point of the story.

Perhaps Dr. Maya Joshi, who, as an InGen scientist, is partly responsible for the creation of genetically engineered dinosaurs, will have a crisis of conscience and ultimately decide to try and stop Biosyn from taking the embryos off the island.

If this does happen, though, it would contradict the first film, as we know that there are no other human villains on the island at that time. Ultimately, the very existence of the game itself retcons the original film, but that’s the luxury of having a franchise with as many gaps in its timeline as Jurassic Park (a new report for Jurassic World 4 suggests that the upcoming film will ignore Jurassic World Dominion).

But even if “other surprising threats” doesn’t relate to human villains, it will be something that was never originally part of Jurassic Park, whether it’s a never-before-seen species (saber-toothed tiger perhaps?) or another dino-hybrid.

Check out the trailer for Survival below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to,” evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Jurassic franchise shows no signs of nearing extinction. The upcoming animated series Chaos Theory will premiere on Netflix this year, while the video game Survival will finally reunite fans with the Jurassic Park era. Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World Live Tour, and Universal Studios’ Jurassic theme park attractions, continue to wow guests.

Jurassic World 4 is also in development with a 2025 release scheduled. A new report from ProductionList.com (via Screen Rant) says that filming for Jurassic World 4 is set to start in Los Angeles, CA on July 31 this year. A summary of the project also seemingly sheds light on what direction the franchise may be about to take.

