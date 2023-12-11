‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Gets Rebranded Following Trailer for New Sequel

The thrilling first trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) surprised us all when it escaped containment a few days ago. And while we’re all excited to sink our teeth into the upcoming video game, its existence significantly impacts another Jurassic installment.

Earlier this year, the creator of a hugely impressive fan-made Jurassic Park game revealed that Universal Pictures had ordered them to remove all traces of the IP from their game, leaving them with no other option but to go down the rebranding route.

Related: Latest ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Introduces 4 New Villains to the Franchise

Previously titled Jurassic Park: Operations, the game features an open-world version of Isla Nublar, which includes everything from the 1993 film, along with elements from Michael Crichton’s novel and the Jurassic Park attractions at Universal Studios.

The creator, known as Krenautican, along with their many fans, suspected that this had something to do with the “Triple A” Jurassic Park game that was rumored to be in development at the time, which we now know was Jurassic Park: Survival.

The trailer for the upcoming game was revealed at The Game Awards and later shared by the Jurassic World YouTube channel. Check it out below:

Related: Upcoming ‘Jurassic World’ Prequel Set To “Correct” ‘Dominion’

Now, following the release of the trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival, Krenautican has uploaded a new video to their channel explaining how the upcoming game “changes everything” for their fan-made project, which has been made in Dreams.

“So this explains a lot,” they say in the video. “The amount of conflicting emotions I was feeling while watching that trailer live was something else. As you probably know by now, we’ve been making our own fan-made Jurassic Park survival game for the past three years called Jurassic Park: Operations, and we recently got a cease and desist from Universal. And now, after almost a full year, we finally have a good reason why, with the confirmation of an official Jurassic Park survival game. And it looks amazing.”

Related: 7 ‘Jurassic Park’ Installments Arriving Later This Month

“So the game might look ten times better than ours,” they continue, “but we’re still not giving up on our game. Like I’ve said, ever since we first got that original cease and desist from Universal, I’m not going to let our game die. We are still going to be working on it and releasing it, but just under a new name and some rebranding.”

They go on to reveal that the game will now go under a new title, saying, “After going through all the amazing comments and name suggestions from you in the last video, I decided to go for the title [Cretaceous Kingdom].”

Check out the video below:

Related: Brand-New ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Takes the Franchise Underwater

Cretaceous Kingdom is a great new title, and though it’s understandably disappointing for the creator to lose the Jurassic Park branding (which is no one’s fault), their game still looks incredible, and they should be applauded for all the hard work that’s gone into it. If you haven’t seen any footage from the game yet, check out Krenautican’s YouTube channel.

It’s a great time to be a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise — not only are we getting Jurassic Park: Survival, but we’re also getting a game that, regardless of the rebranding, will still have the spirit of the 1993 film.

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Survival:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s no release date as yet.

Inside the Magic reached out to Krenautican for comment, but they did not respond at the time of publication.

Which game do you think looks better, Survival or Cretaceous Kingdom? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!