‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel May Bring One Character Back From the Dead

The upcoming Jurassic Park sequel Survival could bring an original character back from the dead. So “hold onto your butts…”

Along with its genetically engineered dinosaurs, the Jurassic Park franchise is teeming with memorable characters such as Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). But being memorable isn’t a privilege offered exclusively to those who survive.

Getting killed off in the first film hardly stopped disgruntled InGen employee Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) from becoming iconic. Though the film series has its fair share of forgettable characters, whether dead or alive, if you make a good enough impression and utter a few hair-raising lines, the chances are you’ll live on in fans’ hearts and minds forever.

Jurassic Park (1993) is no stranger to these characters. Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) is another example. The weary game warden who tries to warn everyone about Velociraptors winds up being killed by one of them in the most horrifying way, as we watch the “clever girl” — the line Muldoon is best known for — eat him alive head-first (thankfully, some PG-mandated foliage obscures the bloodshed).

Then there’s Ray Arnold (Samuel L Jackson), who also learns the hard way that “engineers knew better than to mess with a raptor” after strolling through the park after shutting down all the fences. But as for Jurassic Park’s chain-smoking chief engineer, we don’t see his demise — just the bloody aftermath, which may have left the doors open for his return in the Jurassic Park sequel.

After Ellie Sattler restores power to the park, she discovers Ray’s dismembered arm before coming face-to-face with a Velociraptor. In the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton, we get front-row seats to his death, but in the film, all we get is an arm. But between the severed limb and the fact a raptor is responsible, it’s reasonable to assume Ray is very much dead.

However, the new action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) could bring the character famous for the line “Hold onto your butts” back. The trailer dropped a few weeks ago, and though it gives no indication that any characters from the film will return — it will seemingly focus exclusively on a stranded InGen scientist — it can’t be ruled out just yet.

Jurassic Park: Survival picks up twenty-four hours after the events of the film to find Dr. Maya Joshi abandoned and alone on a storm-battered Isla Nublar where dinosaurs are running loose. We know what you’re thinking: Ray Arnold is dead, and what benefit would there be in having his character come back? Two words: nostalgia bait.

The entire trailer is a series of deliberate nostalgia-inducing moments that sees Dr. Maya Joshi hopping from one iconic scene to the next: the demolished Visitor Center atrium to the stainless steel kitchen, the East Docks to the iconic Jurassic Park gates, and so on and so on. Why should the game itself be any different from the cinematic trailer?

Unless we get a recap of the 1993 film told in CG animation, the chances of seeing Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), Lex Murphy (Arianna Richards), or Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) are incredibly slim. But seeing characters who are still on the island, even if they were killed in the film, remains a huge possibility.

Even if Ray Arnold isn’t brought back from the dead, we still might discover the rest of him in the maintenance shed. Or Robert Muldoon’s mutilated corpse outside in the jungle. Perhaps even Dennis Nedry in his gas jeep at the East Docks. As morbid as this all sounds, we’re sure the sight of all these rotting characters would leave fans buzzing with nostalgia.

If Ray Arnold does return in Survival, though, it’s unlikely Samuel L Jackson would reprise his role. The only character the Hollywood icon is likely to ever return to is the Jedi Mace Windu, whom fans refuse to believe is dead (he was only electrocuted by the Emperor and hurled out of an absurdly high skyrise in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith).

But how could his Jurassic Park character have survived a raptor attack, of all things? Well, we’re sure “life will find a way.”

Check out the trailer for Survival below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park: Survival:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to,” evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Would you like to see Samuel L Jackson’s character return in the Jurassic Park sequel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!