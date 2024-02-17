‘Jurassic Park’s New Theme Park Experience May Include Original 1993 Attractions

Jurassic Park continues to be a massive multimedia franchise that has stood the test of time, a bit like the dinosaurs. While it experienced an unintended 14-year hiatus following Jurassic Park III (2001) — which, like a fine wine, has improved quite well over time — Jurassic World (2015) breathed some much-needed new life into the once-dormant IP.

The film led to two sequels, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the animated series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), the Evolution video games, mobile games, merchandise, exhibitions, live shows, short films, and Universal Studios theme park rides such as VelociCoaster and Jurassic World: The Ride.

Jurassic World: The Ride replaced Jurassic Park: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, cleverly echoing what had happened with the film series itself, which was repackaged into Jurassic World as it’s now more commonly known. As Ian Malcolm would say, “You slapped it on the Jurassic Park plastic lunchbox, and now you’re selling it, you’re selling it!

However, while the franchise continues to churn out new content under the Jurassic World banner (the upcoming Camp Cretaceous sequel Jurassic World: Chaos Theory and the recently confirmed Jurassic World 4, for starters), fans are eager to return to what made them fall in love with the franchise in the first place — the Jurassic Park era.

Fortunately, we won’t need to excavate anything, as the upcoming action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA) will transport us all the way back to the original island in 1993, twenty-four hours after the events of the first film in which the titular resort collapses and sees the park’s dinosaurs run rampant all over Isla Nublar.

The official website for Survival describes it as having “a fully realized version of Isla Nublar.” While this doesn’t mean the game is entirely open-world, the trailer alone confirms that players will be able to revisit all the iconic locations from the film, including the Jurassic Falls helicopter landing site, the Visitor Center, the jungle, and, of course, the park itself.

However, we’ll also get to see parts of the island that don’t appear on screen in the beloved sci-fi classic, such as the East Docks where the game’s main character Dr. Maya Joshi can be seen fending off a Velociraptor in the trailer‘s gameplay footage, and an underground facility of some kind where we see the shadow of a Dilophosaurus lurking around the corner.

As such, fans may finally be able to see the island’s other attractions that were only hinted at in a series of images projected onto the wall in the background during the 1993 film’s infamous dinner scene. Fans of the original best-selling novel by Michael Crichton, however, will be far more familiar with everything else the original park had in store.

These never-before-seen Isla Nublar locations/attractions include the Aviary, which would have housed the park’s prehistoric flying reptiles, the Safari Lodge (AKA Pteratops Lodge), a hotel resort designed for guests, the rest of the park via the Jungle Explorer tour, and the Jungle River Ride, which the real-life Universal Studios attractions are based on.

Whether or not any of these locations will appear in the game remains to be seen, but if Isla Nublar really is as “fully realized” as the developers say, then players should expect to get a “full tour” of Jurassic Park. Just not in the way John Hammond intended.

Check out the trailer for Survival below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to,” evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Do you think Survival will allow players to experience the original Jurassic Park attractions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!