‘Jurassic Park’ Coaster Wait Time Hits 3 Hours After Bizarre Shutdown

After mysteriously shutting down for nearly a week, this Jurassic Park coaster reopened today, already reaching wait times not seen since opening day – with capacity being hit at one point.

Inside The Magic reported a few days ago on the random closing of the famous and highly demanded Jurassic World Velocicoaster over at Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort. Universal closed the attraction without a word, leading guests to speculate what had happened. Some guests predicted it was closed due to something terrible happening; others thought it was just the ride that needed a bit of break as it has been going nonstop since first opening in the summer of 2021.

But this morning, fans were stoked as Universal reopened the attraction out of nowhere and without warning, making this ride reach capacity and wait times beyond 2021, 2022, and 2023 years. So what happened? Why was the ride closed? Did something terrible happen? Let’s find out. According to Fox 35 Orlando, after reaching out to a lead publisher from EYNTK.info, who mentioned that the ride likely closed down due to, more than likely – technical issues.

When they’re testing it, we know that at that point, they at least feel that it’s safe to send the coaster around the track numerous times,” said Tharin White. “So, it’s not anything that we would assume is broken with the track or broken with the brakes, or they would never risk sending one of their ride vehicles out, especially with people in the park.”

A 180-Minute Wait Time Leads to a Long Day for Universal Guests

A screenshot from the Universal Orlando Resort app showed the attraction at one point hitting 180 minutes, leading to most guests waiting nearly three hours in line in the hot Florida sun. But most guests were happy and excited to ride one of America’s most efficient and desired roller coasters. The ride has since gone down in wait time, but it is still hitting that two-hour mark as the theme park enters its final hours of operation today.

Here are some stats for the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure