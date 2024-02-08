Universal Studios Attraction Survives Mysterious 4-Day Closure

One of the most popular rides at the Universal Orlando Resort has reopened.

After being closed for the last four days, Jurassic World VelociCoaster has finally returned to the Universal Orlando Resort. During the month of February, VelociCoaster was shut down four days in a row without warning, leaving guests confused as to what was going on with the legendary roller coaster.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster is perhaps Universal Orlando’s best ride, featuring thrilling launches, sharp twists, and several inversions. The ride is consistently one of the most crowded attractions at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, becoming the park’s unofficial icon, along with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The ride finally reopened today, Thursday, February 8, with no notable changes. The reason for the closure has not been disclosed, but it’s likely the roller coaster needed some type of emergency maintenance. During the ride’s unexpected closure, warnings were placed near the entrance of the attraction, letting guests know that the ride would be closed during their stay.

When guests inquired as to what exactly was going wrong with the ride, the Universal Orlando Resort responded with the following statement on X (Twitter):

Hi there, we do not have any additional updates regarding the status of Jurassic World VelociCoaster at this time. We recommend checking our Mobile App for the most up-to-date information.

VelociCoaster opened in 2021, quickly becoming one of the hottest roller coasters in the world. The ride is by far one of Universal’s most thrilling experiences and is arguably the best roller coaster in the state of Florida, aside from Walt Disney World’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. The award-winning coaster features four inversions and reaches a top speed of 70 mph.

Do you enjoy Jurassic World VelociCoaster? What’s your favorite ride in Florida?