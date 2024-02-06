Universal Mysteriously Shuts Down ‘Jurassic Park’ Attraction, No Warning Given

Without warning, Universal Orlando Resort has mysteriously ceased operating one of its newest attractions, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster. Will it be opening any time soon?

Check this out next: Disney Store to Make Triumphant Return

Universal Shuts Down Jurassic World Velocicoaster Without Warning

Jurassic World Velocicoaster is one of the world’s most intense and wild roller coasters. Since opening its doors in 2021, the attraction has garnered attention from everyone who’s gotten to ride this thrilling coaster. Each day, the average wait time for Velocicoaster is usually between 54 minutes, according to ThrillData.

But although the ride is one of the best additions to Jurassic Park in Islands of Adventure, things are looking grim for the attraction as it has been down for three days without any accurate indication as to why, with Universal confirming the ride would be in operation for quite some time, perhaps indefinitely.

It all started several days ago when people began to notice the attraction being delayed without any real issue.

It looks like Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando could be closed for a while as the attraction is now on day 3 of no operations.

While no exact reason has been given, we suspect its an issue that requires waiting on a replacement part.

🦖🎢@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/Slnwl3Sbdh — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) February 6, 2024

It looks like Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando could be closed for a while as the attraction is now on day 3 of no operations. While no exact reason has been given, we suspect its an issue that requires waiting on a replacement part. – @OrlandoAmusment on X, formally Twitter

Then, it was confirmed that the ride would be in operation yet again today:

VelociCoaster is currently down and will not reopen today. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/Y9t8Xx20dA — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) February 6, 2024

VelociCoaster is currently down and will not reopen today. – @insideuniversal on X, formally Twitter

Orlando Theme Park Zone also covered the unfortunate reveal that Velocicoaster would be down for an indefinite amount of time. No rumors or speculations have risen to try to explain the unexpected closure, but Universal also denied commenting on the ongoing issue:

Hi there, we do not have any additional updates regarding the status of Jurassic World VelociCoaster at this time. We recommend checking our Mobile App for the most up-to-date information. #AskUniversal — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 6, 2024

Hi there, we do not have any additional updates regarding the status of Jurassic World VelociCoaster at this time. We recommend checking our Mobile App for the most up-to-date information. – @UniversalORL on X, formally Twitter

Check this out next: Disneyland Officially Enters State of Emergency, Man Confirmed Dead

Universal is usually quick to resolve any unspoken issue involving its attractions. So, folks should see or hear back from Universal within several days if the ride is not in operation by tomorrow or the end of the week.

Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventures have had issues with their rides. Universal does not comment on the ongoing problem until an exact issue has been found or if it is something they are investigating.

Check this out next: Universal Confirms More ‘Harry Potter’, Nintendo, Monsters, and Dragons Coming to Massive New Theme Park

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster, situated within Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida, opened its gates to the public on June 10, 2021. This thrilling roller coaster attraction draws inspiration from the beloved Jurassic World film franchise, plunging riders into the heart of dinosaur territory, mainly focusing on the menacing velociraptors featured prominently in the movies. The ride features the likes of Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt, Henry Wu, played BD Wong, and Claire Dearing, played by Bryce Dallas Howard. Universal Creative was able to intertwine this attraction to go along with its current Jurassic Park River Adventure classic ride.

Praised as one of the most exhilarating roller coasters globally, the VelociCoaster delivers an adrenaline-fueled experience characterized by breakneck speeds, hair-raising twists, and daring inversions. Its innovative design incorporates cutting-edge technology, highlighted by a remarkable “top hat” element that propels riders soaring over a towering 155-foot spike.

Set within the immersive realm of the fictional Jurassic World theme park, the attraction promises thrilling encounters with velociraptors and other prehistoric creatures throughout the exhilarating ride experience. Boasting impressive ride statistics, including a top speed of 70 mph and a track stretching over 4,700 feet, the VelociCoaster ensures an unforgettable journey for visitors.

Amblin Entertainment is working hard right now, with a seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise being released next year. Guests can find merch for the films inside Universal CityWalk, including the hit Netflix show Camp Jurassic, and at Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida.

Stay tuned to Inside The Magic as the investigation continues into the mysterious reasoning behind the closure of this beloved ride.