Universal Studios Makes Changes to ‘Jurassic Park’ Ride Following Complaints

Universal finally addressed any of the issues plaguing an iconic ride at its Florida theme parks.

The Universal Orlando Resort finally took care of most of the issues affecting the iconic Jurassic Park River Adventure ride in Orlando, Florida, with many features of the attraction finally being fixed properly.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to some truly incredible rides and attraction experiences that only Universal can offer. Rides like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures, Motorbike Adventure at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster have truly set a new standard for what it means to be a thrilling and well-themed roller coaster. At the resort, guests will find two theme parks: Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Each park offers its own adventures and unforgettable experiences for guests, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to impressive dark rides.

At Unversal’s Islands of Adventure, guests will find one of the most popular and legendary attractions in the entire resort.

Jurassic Park River Adventure has been in operation for decades and has become one of the most iconic attractions in all of Florida. This ride is based on the original Jurassic Park film by Steven Spielberg and opened alongside the movie in June of 1993 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The ride would later be built at other resorts, such as the Universal Orlando Resort and the Universal Studios Japan Resort.

Unfortunately, the ride had been showing its age, with many effects and theming elements not working or missing completely from the ride.

Fans have been calling for Universal to fix these issues for months, with certain parts of the attraction receiving minor upgrades. However, Universal really kicked things up a notch recently, with most of the attraction being restored.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Orlando is looking absolutely stunning lately!

Everything, including special effects and animatronics are working!

The only missing feature is the Parasaur.

🦖 🦕 @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/n6g1vRXe03 — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) December 6, 2023

Fans shared videos and photos of the newly refurbished ride, and while it didn’t close completely to make way for these new upgrades, the ride itself is in better shape than it has been in a while. “Everything, including special effects and animatronics are working! The only missing feature is the Parasaur,” stated Orlando Amusement on X (Twitter).

Earlier this year, fans called out the attraction, stating that things were “getting bad.” A concerned Guest recently revealed multiple issues on the ride, including missing animatronics and deteriorating equipment. Half of the dinos reportedly were not moving properly, with two dino animatronics going missing. We are so glad that these issues have been taken care of and that the Universal Orlando Resort continues to prove that it is always listening to its most passionate fans.

As we’ve covered for months here at Inside the Magic, the Universal Orlando Resort will be expanding very soon, with work well underway on Epic Universe. The massive expansion will act as the resort’s third theme park, standing alongside Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Epic Universe is set to open in 2025 and will feature dozens of exciting new attractions. For more information regarding Epic Universe, click here.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at the Universal Orlando Resort? Will you be visiting Epic Universe?