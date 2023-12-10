Neil Patrick Harris Jokes About EPCOT Drunkenness at Disney Christmas Event

Hollywood superstar and Disney darling Neil Patrick Harris took the stage at Walt Disney World.

Guests visiting EPCOT during the holidays got a spectacular visit from Neil Patrick Harris, star of legendary series like How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser, M.D., and Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Spotting celebrities at the Disney parks is not as hard as you may think, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World being hot spots for actors, athletes, musicians, singers, and influencers. In the past, we’ve spotted many incredible celebrities, including stars like Michael Jordan, Kim Kardashian, and Chris Evans.

While the Walt Disney World Resort is already an incredible place to visit, things get even more magical during the holidays. As is the case with the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, gets a total makeover for special times of the year like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Each theme park gets special, limited-time events and decorations, with Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom specifically looking quite stunning during the Christmas season. As part of the holiday festivities, Walt Disney World is also home to the Candlelight Processional, a time-honored event that dates back decades.

The Candlelight Processional was one of Walt Disney’s favorite traditions at Disneyland Park and was eventually brought to EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort. It remains one of the only religious experiences at the Disney Parks and is a Christmas must-do for many families visiting EPCOT World Showcase. Each year, Walt Disney World Resort announces a lineup of celebrity narrators for the Candlelight Processional, which also features an orchestra, a Disney Cast Member choir, and the Voices of Liberty.

The Candlelight Processional is an incredible event, made even more special by the hosts. These hosts include some big-name celebrities, like Whoopi Goldberg, Simu Liu, and Neil Patrick Harris, just to name a few. As guests explored the Walt Disney World Resort, which includes parks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they started noticing that a certain celebrity was also visiting.

Harris is a well-known Disney Parks fan and regularly visits both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort with his family. This is why it’s not surprising that he would be visiting Walt Disney World, although this wasn’t just a vacation for Harris.

Harris took the stage over the weekend to host the Walt Disney World Candlelight Processional once again, which took place at EPCOT. Fans loved Harris’ performance, with the actor even making a joke about the theme park.

“Welcome to Epcot, which stands for Every Parent Can Order Tequila” 😂😂😂 NPH killed it as always. pic.twitter.com/KqXFMvxPnI — Jeremy (Main Street Magic) (@mainstmagic) December 7, 2023

“Welcome to EPCOT, which stands for Every Parent Can Order Tequila,” joked Harris. The actor is notorious for his off-color jokes during the processional. At last year’s event, Harris took shots at former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. EPCOT is quite infamous for its collection of alcoholic beverages, with every country within World Showcase featuring some type of bar or beverage kiosk. One of the most popular activities to do at EPCOT is to “drink around the world,” meaning guests embark on a journey where they try at least one alcoholic drink in each country.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World during the holidays?