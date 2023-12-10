Universal Orlando Announces New Annual Passholder Benefits

If you’re an Annual Passholder or have considered becoming one at Universal Orlando Resort, now might be the time.

As the countdown to the new year begins, Universal Orlando Resort is spreading holiday cheer to its loyal pass holders by announcing several new perks and benefits starting January 1, 2024. Whether you’re a devoted fan of thrilling roller coasters, enchanting wizardry in the Wizarding World, or cinematic adventures, these exclusive offerings are sure to add an extra dash of magic to your Universal experience.

For pass holders of all tiers, Universal Orlando Resort is unwrapping a bundle of delightful discounts, making every visit even more enticing. Starting in the new year, pass holders can enjoy the following perks:

All Passes:

10% off all VIP Experiences : Elevate your Universal adventure with a touch of VIP treatment. Whether it’s skipping lines or getting an insider’s look at your favorite attractions, this discount lets you experience the parks like never before.

: Elevate your Universal adventure with a touch of VIP treatment. Whether it’s skipping lines or getting an insider’s look at your favorite attractions, this discount lets you experience the parks like never before. 15% discount at Universal’s Great Movie Escape : Movie enthusiasts rejoice! The discount now includes private experience tickets, allowing you to dive deeper into the world of cinema and enjoy a more personalized cinematic journey.

: Movie enthusiasts rejoice! The discount now includes private experience tickets, allowing you to dive deeper into the world of cinema and enjoy a more personalized cinematic journey. Save up to 40% on room rates at select Universal Orlando Hotels: Transform your visit into a mini-vacation by taking advantage of significant savings on room rates. Immerse yourself in the Universal experience and enjoy the comfort of staying in one of the resort’s premier hotels.

For those with Premier and Preferred Passes, the perks extend to dining and shopping experiences, adding an extra layer of indulgence to your Universal escapades:

Premier & Preferred Passes:

15% (Premier) and 10% (Preferred) discount at Illumination’s Minions Cafe : Treat your taste buds to a delightful adventure with these exclusive discounts at the Minions Cafe, excluding alcoholic beverages. Enjoy a culinary journey inspired by the lovable Minions from Illumination Entertainment.

: Treat your taste buds to a delightful adventure with these exclusive discounts at the Minions Cafe, excluding alcoholic beverages. Enjoy a culinary journey inspired by the lovable Minions from Illumination Entertainment. 10% off Universal Orlando-owned and operated merchandise stores: Indulge in a shopping spree at Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites. With discounts on merchandise, you can take home souvenirs that commemorate your unforgettable Universal moments.

Even pass holders with Power and Seasonal passes are not left out, as Universal Orlando Resort introduces a delectable perk:

Power & Seasonal Passes:

10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages at Trattoria del Porto®: Located at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, this authentic Italian dining experience becomes even more tempting with a discount for passholders. Savor the flavors of Italy as you recharge for your next adventure.

It’s important to note that all benefits and discounts are subject to availability and may be subject to change without notice. Additionally, the discounted room rates are based on seasonal availability, so it’s recommended to make advanced reservations. To enjoy these exclusive perks, pass holders must present a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and a Photo ID at check-in.

Universal Orlando Resort has continued to build and expand, especially over the last few years. In the last half-decade, Universal has added the Bourne Stuntacular, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and Minion Land with plans for a DreamWorks land and much more in place.

What do you think about these benefits at Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!