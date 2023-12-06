Universal Orlando Plans 5 New Lands, Expansion Update

Universal Orlando Resort has major plans for the future, and we shouldn’t be surprised to see growth happening at the theme park complex.

One of the highlights of Universal Orlando Resort is the iconic Universal Studios Florida, where visitors can step into the world of their favorite movies and TV shows. The park features immersive attractions, live shows, and character meet-and-greets. From the wizarding wonders of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the heart-pounding action of Transformers: The Ride 3D, there’s something for everyone.

Adjacent to Universal Studios Florida is Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a theme park that takes guests on a journey through various islands, each dedicated to a different theme. Visitors can experience the high-flying adventures of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey in the Wizarding World, come face-to-face with dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, and join Marvel superheroes in the battle against evil. The resort also boasts the vibrant dining and entertainment complex known as Universal CityWalk. This bustling area is filled with restaurants, shops, and nightlife venues. It’s the perfect place to unwind after a day of thrills in the parks. From casual dining options to high-energy clubs, CityWalk offers a diverse range of experiences for guests to enjoy.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to multiple onsite hotels, allowing visitors to stay in the heart of the excitement. These hotels offer unique themes, convenient access to the parks, and exclusive benefits, such as early park admission and complimentary transportation. They include HardRock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Universal’s Cabana Bay Resort, Universal’s Sapphire Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites, and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Surfside Inn and Suites.

For those seeking a more relaxed and tropical atmosphere, the resort’s water theme park, Universal’s Volcano Bay, provides a refreshing escape. With thrilling water slides, a lazy river, and a stunning artificial beach, Volcano Bay offers a perfect blend of excitement and relaxation.

While there’s already plenty to enjoy at Universal Orlando Resort, the theme park destination is set to get even bigger. DreamWorks Land in Universal Studios Florida is set to open next year, and there are already discussions on what will replace Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Outside of those two major construction projects, the biggest one is happening just down the road at Epic Universe.

Epic Universe, which is being built on 750 acres of land, is set to open in 2025. Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort are now set to open in January 2025 and February 2025, respectively. In addition, Universal Destinations & Experiences is constructing a hotel at the back of the theme park, which has not gotten its opening date as of yet.

As far as Epic Universe is concerned, though, it’s going to be massive. The new theme park has five reported lands– only one of which has been officially confirmed– and there is room for the theme park to expand. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has been confirmed, but there are still questions about what the other lands will be.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted photos where we can see the aerial view of Epic Universe.

Aerial overview of part of Epic Universe. Dual-racing roller coaster, How To Train Your Dragon land, and the central chain of water features through the park. pic.twitter.com/7wxdFEGHmc — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 26, 2023

However, as we see construction up, we can observe what looks like is happening, especially with the use of patents and trademarks. Universal is reportedly going to have a Central Hub that is space-themed. In addition, there will be another Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be related to the Ministry of Magic. There is going to be a Universal Classic Monsters land, which is set to have a dark ride and a coaster. Finally, there is a How To Train Your Dragon land, which will have a coaster and several other rides.

As we continue to look forward to the future of Epic Universe, it’s awesome to see the construction take shape. The new theme park is going to present some major competition for Walt Disney World Resort when it opens, and it will be interesting to see how things shift in 2025 once this project has been completed.

What do you think about Epic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!