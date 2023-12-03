Universal Orlando Leaks New ‘Harry Potter’ Ride

Universal Orlando Resort may be known for a lot of things, but no one can doubt the popularity of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park, Universal Orlando has consistently become one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. The theme park resort has climbed the ladder, especially over the last few years, and has become the “leader in the industry,” according to many insiders.

Now, as Universal looks toward its future, it seems that we have confirmation on a new Wizarding World attraction.

The most popular (non-Wizarding World) attractions at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is a premier destination that captivates visitors with its thrilling rides, immersive experiences, and iconic attractions. While the Wizarding World of Harry Potter undeniably steals the spotlight, there are several non-Wizarding World attractions that have become favorites among park-goers.

Moving away from the wizardry, the roller coaster enthusiasts find their haven in The Incredible Hulk Coaster. This adrenaline-pumping ride, also in Islands of Adventure, launches riders from 0 to 40 mph in just two seconds, featuring multiple inversions and twists. The sheer intensity and smooth ride experience make it a perennial favorite among thrill-seekers. Of course, the most popular roller coaster outside of the Wizarding World resides just a couple of islands over in Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The VelociCoaster is Universal’s newest roller coaster and stands as one of the best coasters in the world today.

For those who prefer a more family-friendly adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure is a classic. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Jurassic Park franchise, this water ride takes passengers on a gentle journey through dinosaur-filled landscapes, culminating in a thrilling 85-foot drop. The combination of animatronics, water effects, and the element of surprise make it a hit with visitors of all ages.

Universal Studios Florida hosts one of the most celebrated attractions in the park – Transformers: The Ride 33. Thrills take a dark turn at The Revenge of the Mummy, an indoor roller coaster in the theme park. Based on the blockbuster film franchise, this ride combines special effects, animatronics, and high-speed thrills, creating a pulse-pounding experience. The immersive storytelling and unexpected twists make it a standout attraction in the park.

Universal Orlando Resort’s commitment to bringing blockbuster movies to life is evident in the success of Men in Black: Alien Attack. This interactive dark ride invites guests to join the Men in Black on a mission to save the world from alien invaders. The ride’s unique blend of practical sets, animatronics, and interactive elements, where riders can shoot at targets, adds an extra layer of excitement and replay value.

For a dose of nostalgia, E.T. Adventure remains a beloved classic in Universal Studios Florida. This gentle ride takes visitors on bicycles through the magical world of E.T., featuring animatronics and practical effects. The heartwarming story and timeless appeal make it a favorite for families and those seeking a more relaxed experience.

While the Wizarding World of Harry Potter may cast a magical spell over Universal Orlando, these non-Wizarding World attractions stand tall as a testament to the park’s commitment to delivering diverse and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Whether soaring through the skies with Harry Potter or battling aliens with the Men in Black, Universal Orlando’s non-Wizarding World attractions continue to bring in millions of visitors each year.

The current Wizarding World at Universal Orlando

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is broken down into two different lands: Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade Village at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Upon entering Hogsmeade Village, guests are greeted by the iconic sight of Hogwarts Castle, home to the groundbreaking attraction Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. This ride combines cutting-edge technology with elaborate sets, taking riders on a spellbinding journey through the castle, featuring encounters with characters and magical creatures from the series. The attention to detail in recreating Hogwarts is nothing short of extraordinary, making visitors feel as if they’ve stepped directly into the pages of the books or frames of the films.

Adjacent to Hogwarts, the village of Hogsmeade offers a picturesque setting with its snow-covered rooftops and cobblestone streets. The shops lining the streets are replicas of those found in the books, including the iconic Honeydukes and Ollivanders. Visitors can purchase wizarding supplies, magical sweets, and even interactive wands that allow them to cast spells throughout the park.

The newest ride to open in Hogsmeade, of course, is Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The coaster attraction has continued to be the most popular ride in the theme parks, consistently posting wait times in the three-digits.

A short ride away on the Hogwarts Express, which connects Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, guests can explore Diagon Alley. This land is home to Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, a multi-dimensional thrill ride that takes riders through the depths of Gringotts Bank, encountering villains and dragons along the way. The attention to detail in recreating Diagon Alley is extraordinary, with shops like Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes and the Leaky Cauldron providing an authentic experience for fans.

One of the most enchanting aspects of the Wizarding World is the interactive wands available for purchase. These wands, when used at designated locations throughout the park, allow visitors to cast spells and make magical things happen. It adds an interactive layer to the experience, making guests feel like they are truly part of the wizarding universe.

A highlight of any visit to the Wizarding World is the live entertainment. The Triwizard Spirit Rally and the Frog Choir are just a couple of the performances that take place in Hogsmeade, featuring talented actors and musicians who bring the magic to life with music, dance, and special effects.

Culinary delights in the Wizarding World are not to be overlooked. The Three Broomsticks and the Leaky Cauldron offer traditional British fare, while Butterbeer, a popular wizarding beverage, is available in various forms throughout the park. The attention to detail extends to the food and drink, providing guests with an authentic taste of the wizarding world.

Universal Orlando has big construction plans

Looking ahead to the future, Universal Orlando Resort has already revealed that it has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Universal Studios Florida just recently opened Minion Land after closing down Shrek 4-D. The new land, which opened this summer, features VillainCon Minion Blast, an interactive blaster game on a moving walkway for guests to enjoy. In addition, you can meet some of your favorite Illumination characters– including the Minions and characters from the Despicable Me franchise– at the Illumination Theater. If all that weren’t enough, the land also features several new shops and eateries for fans to enjoy.

Just across the park, Universal is working on another big retheme.

Announced as DreamWorks Land, Universal Orlando will be debuting the new area in 2024. DreamWorks characters and attractions will be taking over the area, which used to be the Woody Woodpecker KidZone. While nothing has been confirmed, there are multiple reports that there will be a Shrek-themed playground and a Kung Fu Panda interactive meet and greet. In addition, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster is reportedly being rethemed to Trolls, with the name “Trollercoaster.” Other activities and entertainment offerings are also expected to be located in the land.

Next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the destination announced a sad closure several months ago. Poseidon’s Fury in the Lost Continent closed down permanently to make way for new attractions and offerings. Poseidon’s Fury took you on an archeological expedition into the deep blue sea to witness the colossal battle between Poseidon and his mortal enemy, Lord Darkennon. This spectacular special effects show closed its temple gates on May 10, 2023.

There have been several rumors about what may be coming to this area, but nothing confirmed. Some believe this could be an expansion to Jurassic Park, but the strongest rumor thus far is that it will be home to Legend of Zelda. Insiders share that Universal may want to have a Nintendo property at each of its parks in the future, following the opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Epic Universe in 2025. This would give Legend of Zelda an attraction at Islands of Adventure and the rumor is that it could be Pokemon at Universal Studios Florida once The Simpsons closes down permanently. Of course, this is all speculation and not confirmed by Universal.

Wizarding World addition at Universal Orlando

While we don’t know the fate of some of the attractions and areas above, we do know that an expansion to the Wizarding World will be happening at Epic Universe.

Just recently, we got a look into what will be happening in the land, which has long been speculated to be themed to the Ministry of Magic. According to recent service marks from Warner Bros., Universal’s anchor attraction in the land will be titled “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.”

In addition to the name of the new ride, several others have appeared, including Tour En Floo, Mademoiselle Malkin’s, Le Cirque Acaraus, Bar Moonshine, Cafe L’air de la Sirene, and Le Gobelet Noir, to name a few. While this hasn’t been confirmed by Universal and could absolutely be changed, this gives fans a good look into what’s being developed inside the Wizarding World and what they can expect once they step inside this new addition.

What else can you expect in Epic Universe?

While nothing other than SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has been confirmed for Epic Universe, multiple other lands are expected, including Universal Classic Monsters, How To Train Your Dragon Land, and the Central Hub, which will be space-themed.

The new theme park is expected to open in 2025, and three hotels are already being developed near– including one that will be located at the back of the theme park–, and there is an expectation that Universal Orlando will continue to expand this land as it makes plans for the future.

What do you think about the developments happening at Universal Orlando?