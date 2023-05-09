Popular Universal Orlando Attractions Demolished, Area Left Barren

A popular Universal Orlando Resort area is left barren.

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of several notable construction projects. Of course, the most prominent of these projects is none other than Epic Universe, Universal’s all-new theme park that is set to open in 2025. When the Universal Park opens, it will house SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a Classic Universal Monsters land, and a How to Train Your Dragon land.

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Poseidon’s Fury will close permanently today after a run of several decades inside the theme park. The attraction, which is located in the Lost Continent, is closing to make way for “new and exciting experiences,” but there’s no indication of what its replacement will be yet. Some fans have speculated that Universal Orlando could expand the Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Jurassic Park, while others have shared the longstanding rumor that a Zelda-themed attraction could be coming to the area.

Next door at Universal Studios Florida, major updates are also underway. The all-new Minions-themed attraction, titled Villain-Con Minion Blast, is set to open this summer. The new attraction will make way for Minions Land, which will house several fun Illumination experiences, including a Minion Cafe. But, that’s not all that’s happening at Universal Studios Florida.

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone recently closed permanently to make way for new family experiences. The KidZone is rumored to be rethemed to DreamWorks and many fans have wondered what might happen to the area.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared an aerial photo of the construction happening at Universal Studios Orlando.

Aerial look at site of former KidZone.

As you can see in the photo, everything has essentially been demolished except Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster and the DreamWorks Destination Theater. The rumor is that Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster will be rethemed a Trolls coaster. Of course, this will likely mean there will be some theming changes, including different paint.

The rumor is also that the DreamWorks Destination Theater will remain intact and will likely have a show similar to what we saw before the attraction closed.

In addition, there are rumors that a Kung Fun Panda animated meet and greet will be located at the back of the land and that a Shrek-themed experience will also be included in the area. It’s important to remember that these are just rumors, and nothing has been confirmed by Universal Studios Orlando at this time.

