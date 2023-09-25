Universal’s Wizarding World Shuts Down Attraction, Reopening Unknown

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is currently missing an attraction.

If you’ve visited Universal Orlando Resort, it really goes without saying that one of the biggest draws is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Diagon Alley, which is located at Universal Studios Florida, replicates the famous wizarding shopping district hidden behind a brick wall in London. Here, you can explore Gringotts Wizarding Bank and embark on the Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts ride, an action-packed adventure through the bank’s vaults. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes or indulge in magical treats at Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour.

The Hogwarts Express, which connects Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley at Islands of Adventure, offers a unique train journey that transports you between the two parks. This enchanting ride provides scenic views of the British countryside, magical encounters with beloved characters, and a seamless transition between the two parts of the Wizarding World.

Hogsmeade Village is home to three major attractions, as well as several other experiences. A highlight of the visit is Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, an immersive adventure that takes you on a thrilling journey through Hogwarts Castle. This attraction seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with practical effects to simulate a magical escapade alongside Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

For a family-friendly experience, the Flight of the Hippogriff roller coaster offers an exhilarating ride. Finally, the all-new coaster in the Wizarding World– Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure— offers a thrilling ride through the forbidden forest. Of course, you’ll need to plan on waiting through a line well more than an hour most days if you want to experience this attraction, as it’s the only ride at Universal Studios Orlando that doesn’t currently offer Universal Express.

But, there’s so much more to do in Universal Orlando Resort– and the Wizarding World– than just ride attractions.

One of the most popular things for fans to enjoy inside the Wizarding World is to purchase a wand at Ollivanders and then go on your own wizarding quests. If you buy an interactive wand at Universal Orlando Resort, there are several locations in both Hogsmeade Village and Diagon Alley that allow you to cast specific spells. Each location has different features that can happen once you cast the spell, which only adds to the immersive nature of the land.

Of course, if you’re in Hogsmeade Village currently, you may have noticed that the spell areas are down. According to multiple guests who have visited Universal recently, the spell areas aren’t reportedly working as they should be in the location. While it seems that Diagon Alley is still working correctly, there may be some work being done to the spell areas in Hogsmeade.

These can be “off and on” throughout the day, so if you are in Hogsmeade and they don’t work, it’s worth trying again later in the day or on your trip to see if they have returned. For now, Universal Orlando hasn’t released any new information on the experience, but there’s no doubt that if something is malfunctioning, Universal Team Members are working hard to get it fixed.

As far as planned closures are concerned, the only major ones on the docket for the rest of this year at the Wizarding World are the Hogwarts Express, which will be closed from December 10 through December 16, 2023, for scheduled maintenance and the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, which is still closed indefinitely.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls will close from October 2 through November 17, 2023. Next year, Jurassic Park River Adventure will close from January 8 through February 1, 2024. Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will follow that, closing on February 5 through March 8, 2024. For the latest on closures, please visit the official Universal website.

What is your favorite attraction at Universal Orlando Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!