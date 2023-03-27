RUMOR: Big Changes Coming to Escape From Gringotts

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts could be losing one of its key elements soon.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is undoubtedly one of the most successful and popular theme park franchises in the world. The opening of both Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida were game changers for the theme park world and launched a new era of immersive entertainment and groundbreaking ride technology.

One of these innovative rides is Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida. The attraction is a combination roller coaster and dark ride that utilizes screens and 3D technology. Guests don “cart goggles” and board a mine cart for a magical tour of Gringotts Bank, only for their tour to be interrupted by the likes of Bellatrix Lestrange and Lord Voldemort. Guests are pursued in a high-speed chase through Gringotts’ caverns, only to be saved by Harry, Ron, and Hermione at the end – with the aid of a dragon, of course.

The ride is generally well-received for its theming and storytelling, as well as being thrilling and coaster-like for adults while still being family-friendly and not too frightening. However, it does have a criticism that befalls many Universal Orlando rides; its use of 3D.

Universal has been criticized before for its heavy reliance on screens and 3D glasses for its attractions. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Simpsons Ride, and Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon; all these attractions and more use screens as their primary setpiece. Many Guests view this not only as lazy and not as impressive as attractions with practical effects, but simulators and rides with 3D effects make many Guests nauseous.

While the roller coaster elements of Escape from Gringotts help with the motion sickness the 3D can cause, it’s definitely still a factor. However, there is currently a rumor that the 3D element of the ride will be removed. This would align with a few other developments at Universal; Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem had its 3D element removed in 2019. Fast & Furious: Supercharged was also originally intended to be opened with 3D, but had the element pulled shortly before opening. Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, the 3D effects were removed from Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, an attraction notorious for getting Guests sick.

Removing this element from the attraction would certainly cut down on costs for Universal; it would eliminate the need to upkeep or replace lost, broken, or stolen glasses, eliminate the need for Team Members to be staffed for glasses duties, and decreases the number of projectors by half. Guest opinion is split on this rumor, with some Guests not minding the change, and others citing the attraction as one of the few where the 3D effect is utilized well.

The rumor is yet unconfirmed, so stay tuned to Inside the Magic for updates.