Universal Attraction Unexpectedly Receives Extended Refurbishment

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its rides and shows. One of those shows, The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle (yes, shows are considered attractions by definition), recently closed for a minor refurbishment – or so we thought.

No More Nighttime Castle Show Until…when?

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade closed yesterday indefinitely.

We have zero ideas when the attraction/show opens again for fans and Guests to experience the beauty and wonder of this fantastic experience.

According to Theme Park industry sources, the show/attraction will close down for “future show enhancements.” We expect the show/attraction to remain closed for an extended refurbishment, but that could mean anywhere from 1-3 months, maybe longer. We hope not.

Although no opening date has been announced, we hope it will be soon, like really soon. Typically the show/attraction runs on select nights from January 2 through September 4.

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle is located at Islands of Adventure inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

The attraction combines music, lights, action, and more.

Guests experience a memorizing spectacle of music and lights, with the theme of the Harry Potter franchise.

Watch in awe as the entire Hogwarts Castle is lit up to represent your Hogwarts House, including Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

The Hogsmeade section of Islands of Adventure gets jam-packed with people almost an hour and a half before the attraction begins. It brings Guests and Harry Potter fans together as the finale includes beautiful fireworks that light up the entire Orlando Amusement Park.

The show/attraction typically runs during the final hour before the entire Islands of Adventure Park closes, leading to an influx of Guests attempting to leave the Park at the last minute.

*A fun little hack for you guys: if you want to take some fantastic photos or just experience an empty Hogsmeade, wait until everyone leaves the area after the show the next time it’s running, and you’ll be among the final few Guests*

Anywho, The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle will return sometime shortly; unfortunately: we just don’t know when now that there is an extended refurbishment happening.