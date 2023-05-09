Universal Unveils Hot New Deal for Guests

Universal Orlando Resort just unveiled a hot new deal for Guests to snag before the summer season arrives.

Save Big on This New Universal Deal Offering

A few days ago, Universal Orlando Resort released a new deal for Guests to grab just in time for the upcoming summer season.

The new deal includes a 2-Park 2-Day + 3 Days FREE promotional ticket.

Per the official Universal website:

Now you can get 3 whole extra days of awesome for free. Enjoy Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure again and again, including the incredible Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

The upgrade also includes choosing Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, or Volcano Bay.

The ticket includes the following:

Visit 1 Park per day

Upgrade to a Park-to-Park ticket to visit multiple parks on the same day

The ticket price is determined by the first date of your visit; check the price calendar.

The ticket deal also has restrictions, which you can read in the link above. Remember, ticket prices and availability carry daily, so snag this deal up before it’s gone.

Some Updates at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal opened a whole new entertainment experience for Guests to enjoy at Mel’s Diner inside Universal Studios Florida.

Some new aerial photos from Epic Universe’ How To Tain Your Dragon land were also revealed via Twitter.

Today was Universal fans and Guests’ final day to enjoy the iconic Poseidon’s Fury attraction at The Lost Continent inside of Islands of Adventure.

Universal also announced the construction of a new campus exclusive to Team Members only.

A new Jurassic Park tribute store is set to debut this month inside Universal Studios, as the film will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

As we proceed through May, everyone has Halloween Horror Nights on their mind, as no official announcements have been revealed about any of the houses, scare zones, or shows.

But as we approach the summer months, more news regarding Universal Halloween Horror Nights will drop, giving Guests a spooky insight into what to expect this Fall.

Are you looking to snag this Universal deal up?