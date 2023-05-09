A Blast From the Past, Universal’s New Entertainment Experience Now Open

Get ready to go back to one of the most historical decades in our history. Combining oldies and modern music, Universal’s new entertainment experience brings joy, nostalgia, and some pretty sick moves.

Break Out Your Moves: Some of Universal Orlando Florida’s Entertainment Shows

Universal Orlando Resort is home to some of the best rides known in the theme Park industry. Universal also provides Guests with an immersive experience while inside its Parks.

Some of those immersive experiences come in the form of shows, like the Beat Builders inside Universal Studios Florida in the New York section of the Park.

Or Universal’s new Latin Dance Show, launched last year, features some of today’s and yesterday’s big-time Latin hits, all while dancers show off their skills. But be careful; they pull in Guests to dance along, which is a fun time!

This time, a new entertainment offering will indeed have you wishing you lived in a different era.

It’s Time to Go Back to the 50s: Universal’s New ‘Drive-in and Dance’ Entertainment Experience

Just opening up last week or the week before, Universal launched a new entertainment experience outside the famous Mel’s Diner.

The new “Drive-in and Dance” show features some fantastic dancers and performers who clash beautifully with the beats of modern music mixed in with the oldies.

The new “Drive-in and Dance" show recently debuted in front of Mel’s Drive-in at Universal Studios Florida. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/sRIgXsbZrz — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) May 8, 2023

As you can see from the video above, the new entertainment experience gives Guests a dinner and a show – literally.

The experience brings so much nostalgia and swinging around in an area that makes the most sense. Mel’s Diner and the surrounding outside area are themed after the iconic 1950s era, with classic cars parked right outside.

The new experience makes sense in this area and brings it to life, giving Guests an unknown reason to stop by the Diner for some burgers and milkshakes.

This should incorporate Back To The Future and then have the dancers in '80s clothes come out and start dancing to '80s music, too. Maybe a futuristic portion, as well, with music that "I guess you guys aren't ready for that yet" and the exit music would be the Power of Love https://t.co/wPhFEMmVgN — MouseInfo | Disney News & Fun (@MouseInfo) May 6, 2023

Enjoy the videos, and let us know in the comments below what you think about Universal’s new entertainment experience.

