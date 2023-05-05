Universal Studios to Make Massive Expansion, Will Rival Disney

Another major expansion is coming to Universal Studios.

Universal Destinations & Experiences has been in the midst of major expansions and announcements over the last few years. Universal Orlando Resort is constructing an all-new theme park, Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. When the new theme park opens, it will be the largest Universal Park in the world with several unique lands, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a Classic Universal Monsters land, an expansion to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a How to Train Your Dragon land, and much more.

They’re not stopping there in Universal Studios Orlando, though. Universal plans to build three new hotels near Epic Universe and the plan is to open an all-new ride, Villain-Con Minion Blast, later this summer and they’ll also soon be replacing the Woody Woodpecker KidZone with a rumored DreamWorks land at Universal Studios Florida.

If that weren’t enough, Universal Destinations & Experiences made national headlines when it announced that it would be expanding with a theme park in Frisco, Texas, and a Halloween Horror Nights year-round experience in Las Vegas.

With all this expansion, major developments at Universal Studios Hollywood have seemingly gone unnoticed.

Universal Studios Hollywood recently opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD for Guests to enjoy, but the theme park is in the midst of several major expansion projects. Universal Hollywood will reportedly build a Fast & Furious roller coaster, which will start at the Upper Lot of the theme park, make its way to the Lower Lot, and then finish back at the Upper Lot. In addition, there have been rumors that the theme park could be getting its own Diagon Alley in a major Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion.

Many experts have already stated that Universal Orlando Resort will rival Walt Disney World Resort in 2025 once Epic Universe opens, and it seems that, with several major expansions on the horizon for Universal Studios Hollywood, the company is set to make a run at rivaling Disneyland Resort in the future, as well. Disneyland Resort is currently home to three hotels: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and Disneyland Hotel.

Now, Universal Core has shared more documents, essentially confirming that two hotels are set to be built near the theme park, as well. The second hotel will be named the same as one we already know at Universal Orlando Resort: Universal’s Aventura Hotel.

Universal Core shared aerial photos of the planned construction project on Twitter:

Here’s the location of the first hotel. It will be a duplicate of the Universal hotel in Beijing.

This will be the location for Aventura pic.twitter.com/eEF4MnIxRg — Universal Core (@Universal__Core) March 4, 2023

While the reported plan is to keep Universal Studios Hollywood as just one theme park, the new developments indicate that the theme park could become massive and significantly more attractive to tourists visiting the area in the coming years.

