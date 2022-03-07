Did Universal Just Give Away Classic Monsters Land Addition to New Park?

The theme park universe is about to get more epic.

If you love thrill rides and exciting IPs with fun storylines, the Epic Universe just might be the place for you.

The Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park currently under construction, is set to be the biggest Universal Park in the world and is expected to open in 2025.

While not much has been confirmed about the Epic Universe other than Super Nintendo World, there have been plenty of talks that we could see an entire land dedicated to Universal’s Classic Monsters.

The most recent exterior test would point to that land becoming a reality.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted a photo of exterior testing being done for mockups that look very similar to what we’d see in a Classic Monsters Land.

Aerial look at exterior testing for Universal’s Epic Universe. Common in theme park construction. Mock ups to see how materials look in different kinds of light, how well they weather. They are also references later for artistic teams when making actual exteriors.

For those who are unfamiliar, exterior testing is a normal part of theme park construction. This occurs when companies place mockups of the material they expect to put in their theme park outside to see how it weathers.

If you look at the artistry placed on those walls, this looks a lot like what we’d expect a Classic Monster land– perhaps a stone-walled castle, for example– to be themed with.

Of course, this is speculative but it will be interesting to see what comes of the land and what decor and theming we can see continuously placed as time goes on.

More On Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than the Super Nintendo World. While the attractions are still not confirmed, the expectation is that there will be a Mario Kart ride, a Donkey Kong attraction, and a Yoshi ride in the world.

In addition to the Classic Monsters Land, there are also widely-speculated rumors that Universal will include another Wizarding World of Harry Potter section in this Park.

In addition, Universal expected to have a land dedicated to DreamWorks and one of those rumored attractions is a roller coaster based on How To Train Your Dragon.

In addition to the attractions, Universal Orlando will be developing a hotel at the back of the Epic Universe and also has multiple plots ready to develop hotels around the area, as well.

What do you want to see in the Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments below!

