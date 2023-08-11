Entire New Land Now Open at Universal as Interactive Attraction Proves to Be Villainous

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
A minion hangs upside down as the new Minion Land is shown below with new dining experiences inside Universal Studios Florida

Credit: Inside The Magic / Bioreconstruct on Twitter

Villain-Con Minion Blast is now officially open to the public, along with Illumination’s Minion Land inside Universal Studios Florida.

A pair of teenagers blast their way through Villain-Con along with several Minions inside the all-new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction inside Universal Studios Florida
Credit: Inside The Magic / Universal Orlando Resort

Villain-Con Minion Blast Grand-Opening at Universal Studios

It’s been quite some time since the word first got out that a brand-new attraction would be replacing the beloved Shrek 3D Ride towards the entrance of Universal Studios Florida. The Monsters Cafe also closed down to make way for an assortment of new Minion-themed dining experiences, meet-n-greets, and a new attraction. Step into the whimsical world of Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida, where laughter and mayhem reign supreme. This vibrant and immersive land is a tribute to the beloved Minions from the Despicable Me franchise, offering a delightful fusion of entertainment, attractions, and interactive experiences that cater to Guests of all ages. As you wander through the lively streets, you’ll encounter iconic locations from the movies, adorned with vivid colors and playful details that capture the essence of Gru’s mischievous yellow henchmen. From heartwarming character meet-and-greets to pulse-pounding rides like Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and the all-new Villain-Con Minion Blast. Minion Land is a joyful celebration of all things Minion, inviting you to join in the chaos, dance to catchy tunes, and create unforgettable memories in a world where laughter truly knows no bounds.

Villain-Con Minion Blast facade at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Emmanuel Detres

Embark on an enchanting journey into the fresh Minion Land, where Universal Studios Florida presents an array of captivating retail ventures and delectable dining choices for its cherished visitors. Delight awaits as Guests indulge in novel experiences such as the Minion Cafe, Freeze Ray Pops, Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana, Illumination Theater, The Bank of Evil, and the exhilarating Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction. As part of this enchanting expansion, Universal has also unveiled the enticing Evil Stuff emporium, strategically positioned at the exit of the latest interest that celebrated its grand opening today. Illumination is now the center focus of the entrance to Universal Studios Florida.

Signage for the all new Illumination Minion Land now open at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Inside The Magic

Now with the entire new land open to all Guests, all eyes are set on the next area to open next year – DreamWorks Land. In an upcoming development set for the following year, Universal Orlando Resort has recently disclosed plans for fresh and enchanting land to transform the former KidsZone region. A captivating, immersive realm orchestrated by DreamWorks is poised to grace this family-centric locale, providing a delightful haven for Guests of all ages. Drawing inspiration from the enchanting universe of DreamWorks Animation Studios, the terrain will come alive with adored characters from renowned franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and others, as disclosed on the official Universal website. Visitors can anticipate enchanting encounters through special meet-and-greets with these iconic figures, including Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Universal Orlando Resort has opted not to disclose further particulars regarding this development, marking this revelation as a recent and significant breakthrough. However, additional information is anticipated to be unveiled in due course.

Emmanuel Detres

