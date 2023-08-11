Entire New Land Now Open at Universal as Interactive Attraction Proves to Be Villainous

Villain-Con Minion Blast is now officially open to the public, along with Illumination’s Minion Land inside Universal Studios Florida.

Villain-Con Minion Blast Grand-Opening at Universal Studios

It’s been quite some time since the word first got out that a brand-new attraction would be replacing the beloved Shrek 3D Ride towards the entrance of Universal Studios Florida. The Monsters Cafe also closed down to make way for an assortment of new Minion-themed dining experiences, meet-n-greets, and a new attraction. Step into the whimsical world of Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida, where laughter and mayhem reign supreme. This vibrant and immersive land is a tribute to the beloved Minions from the Despicable Me franchise, offering a delightful fusion of entertainment, attractions, and interactive experiences that cater to Guests of all ages. As you wander through the lively streets, you’ll encounter iconic locations from the movies, adorned with vivid colors and playful details that capture the essence of Gru’s mischievous yellow henchmen. From heartwarming character meet-and-greets to pulse-pounding rides like Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and the all-new Villain-Con Minion Blast. Minion Land is a joyful celebration of all things Minion, inviting you to join in the chaos, dance to catchy tunes, and create unforgettable memories in a world where laughter truly knows no bounds.

