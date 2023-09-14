Kardashians Infuriate Disney Guests, Cut Lines To Take Rides for Themselves

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth. Though average families make up most of the clientele, famous people do visit Disney Parks. In fact, one of the most regular celebrity families to visit Disneyland Resort is perhaps the most controversial – the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian (and her ex-husband Kanye West), Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are regular visitors to the Southern California Disney Park. They’re paying customers like other guests but usually book VIP Tours to avoid mobbing.

But one magical outing last year made every future Kardashian Disneyland Resort visit controversial. The family was captured on video cutting the line for Mad Tea Party and shutting down the ride for themselves.

Since that visit went viral, Disneyland Resort guests have kept a watchful eye on the Kardashian-Jenner family. Inside the Magic reported many of their recent visits and the subsequent fan response.

Kardashians on Disneyland Rides

It’s impossible to recount every time a reality TV star rode a Disney theme park attraction. But after the infamous Mad Tea Party ride last April, more of the Kardashian family’s visits to Disneyland Resort went viral.

TikToker @shesbrewing posted the video that started it all. “Thanks a lot,” the guest wrote after having her wait extended 30 minutes by Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian:

Kim and family have celebrated many of their children’s birthdays at Disneyland Resort, visiting with Chicago West, North West, Dream Kardashian, and more. Though security guards regularly try to block guests’ views of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars, they often later confirm their visits via Instagram story.

Over a year later, more Kardashians took over the Mad Tea Party ride again. In a video from TikToker @explorewithbk, Khloé and her daughter with Tristan Thompson, True, shut down the attraction for their private use:

At the time, fans were upset that Khloé was carrying then-five-year-old True, who was old enough to walk.

“She said move out the wayyyyy, there’s poor people around,” @kaaaay90999 on TikTok joked at the time.

The Reality TV Stars Explore the Disney Parks

Collaborators with and fans of The Walt Disney Company, the Kardashians don’t just take over attractions at Disneyland Resort. They’re often spotted walking through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

In December 2022, a bodyguard tried to block guests from viewing Kim Kardashian during a visit to the Southern California Disney Park. TikToker @lindsayerykah shared this video of the incident:

In another video shared by @lifeoftheparty2000s in July of 2023, Kylie Jenner was spotted at Disney California Adventure Park with TikTok star and musician Jaden Hossler (‘Jxdn’); her best friend, social media influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou (‘Stassi’); and her daughter shared with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster.

Though the group didn’t take over any Disney theme park attractions, they were spotted walking around with a VIP Tour Guide.

Fans Respond

Though it’s been a while since the Kardashians were spotted at Disneyland Resort, the online fan community hasn’t gotten over their Mad Tea Party antics. A recent viral post in the “I Am The Main Character” subreddit discussed the original video and incited fury among many who’d never seen it.

“No one else was allowed on the rides at Disneyland while the Kardashians were on it,” u/MapleKirkwood wrote.

“I would have booed them the entire time,” said u/Patsnation8728.

“This is really f**king ridiculous,” u/thuderdome180 replied. “Id [sic.] ask for a refund and never take my family again.”

“Unless they literally gave everyone in line $1000 or more, this is unacceptable and shouldn’t happen,” u/Iwasmilkedbygod wrote.

Some pointed out that the Kardashians paid for VIP privileges, but most felt that shouldn’t supersede the rights of other ticketholders.

“They lost many customers and goodwill by doing this,” u/Crizbibble argued. “Those people now talk about how horrible Disney is to all of their friends and family. Those friends and family relay that story to their friends and extended family.”

“That’s why you don’t do this if you want to get us common folks to patronize your business,” they continued. “They made a quick 50k but they have now lost me too as a customer. If you want to pander to these types do it after the park closes. That’s the only solution and it’s what use [sic.] to happen back in the day.”

Others questioned the impact this would have on the children in the celebrity family.

“Everyone is staring at them,” u/lulakanenolababe wrote. “Their kids don’t think that’s weird or are they taught to be just ultra privileged? Hate the Kartrashians.”

“These kids are going to be an absolute disaster when they reach their teenage years,” u/Midwestern91 said.

u/muffinmama93 recalled a similar experience from their childhood when a celebrity ruined their special trip to New York City.

“Back in the 70s when I was a very little girl, and we lived in Philadelphia, my Mom promised my brother and I we’d hop on the train to NYC and go ice skating at Rockefeller Center,” they recalled. “We got there to discover the rink was closed because Jackie Kennedy Onassis and her kids were there and wanted to skate in peace. My mom is furious to this day.”

Should the Kardashians and other celebrities get special privileges at Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

