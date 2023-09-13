TikTok Ban Could Come to Disneyland as Injuries Are Reported

TikTok is a controversial subject in the Disneyland Resort community. Influencers bring the magic of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to fans at home, but they often infuriate guests with loud narrating and merchandise overconsumption.

Now, guests are infuriated by a different practice. TikTokers use Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure as background pieces for viral dance videos, clogging walkways. Reddit user u/couchred recently gained favor with Disney Parks fans by suggesting that Disneyland Resort ban TikTok dances, much like they banned selfie sticks.

“Been seeing a lot of videos recently of TikTok people doing dances or cringe type videos filmed by others or by there own phone resting against something (running down walkways with camera following or standing in walkways across from there phone),” the Disneyland Resort fan wrote. “They seem to get in the way of people enjoying strolling around or during rides just like the selfie stick.”

“Should Disney crack down on these people?” they asked. “These people are not like bloggers who I can see add value to Disney giving info for travellers [sic].”

“They interrupt the experience of all other guests and cause even more foot traffic congestion than already exists,” u/EnsignNogIsMyCat wrote.

“YES, watching some moron filming there [sic.] dance routine in the road while cast are trying to clear the way for the parade, was kinda hoping the float would run them over…,” said u/Gilbert38.

“I’ve been slammed into by some idiots making doing a stupid running dance thing while looking at their cameras,” u/just_flying_bi recalled. “TikTok is a cancer.”

Some fans said there was a middle ground. Instead of banning TikTok dances, they argued, it would be easier to better control crowd flow.

“You could ban people from impeding traffic flow without banning dancing,” u/Much-Pumpkin-3706 said. “It doesn’t sound like the dancing is what you actually have a problem with anyway, it’s people loitering in areas where other people are trying to pass.”

Until Disneyland Resort takes action, some guests are doing what they can to stop TikTokers.

“As a husky bearded older man, I delight in being their secret backup dancer,” u/TheBasker wrote. “I also find joy in striking the same pose as the ‘influencers’ when they are taking their glamor shots in the middle of the street.”

“My sister plows her way through their videos like it’s a snowfield,” u/truebeliever08 agreed. “She LOVES ruining their stupid shots and making them start over. As long as you feign that you didn’t notice them they can’t do sh*t.”

