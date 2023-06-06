Have you ever considered the benefits of hiring a VIP Tour Guide for visiting the different Disney World Parks?

Walt Disney World is one of several premier theme park/resort destinations based in Orlando, Florida, and you’re sure to have an optimal experience even if you and your family decide to go it alone. In fact, most do and still manage to make magical memories to last a lifetime. But there are undeniable perks and benefits allotted to those who do decide to splurge on VIP Tour Guide services to help them navigate the Parks (or a specific Disney Park) just the same. Here at Inside the Magic, we’re offering an in-depth look into Disney World VIP Tour Guide services, in general, to help you decide whether or not they’re worth considering for an upcoming trip.

Premium Pricing

Regarding Disney Tour Guide cost considerations, we’d be lying if we weren’t upfront in telling you this experience doesn’t come cheap. The Walt Disney World Resort official website lists Disney VIP Tour services as ranging between $450 and $900. In comparison, we’ve found other tour guide rates within the surrounding Orlando, Tampa, and Kissimmee areas ranging between $250 an hour and $700 for six-hour outings.

Do note that regular Park admission costs still apply in addition to the price you pay for VIP Tour Guide services. While rates are subject to change, you’d do well in overestimating the final cost to be higher rather than mistakenly underestimating the grand total.

There Are Non-Disney Options Too

That’s right, VIP Tour Guide services are not exclusively limited to Disney’s offerings. There are several alternative options that exist within the greater Orlando area, giving you even more flexibility in pricing and duration requirements if Disney World’s standards don’t perfectly match what you were going for. Furthermore, Disney World is okay with allowing outside VIP Tour Guides into the Parks so long as all rules and protocols are upheld.

A Multi-Hour Commitment

Whether you stick with Disney offerings or go with one of many other great area VIP touring services, it is a multi-hour commitment anytime you hire a guide to lead you. Disney VIP Tour Guide Services, in particular, require Guests to sign up for a minimum duration of seven continuous hours. Other tour guides have their own set designations.

Group Sizes

Generally, VIP Tour Guide services are assigned smaller group sizes, usually a family unit or group of friends. This number tends to range within the ballpark of 10 or fewer members, including infants.

Full Customization

One of the best parts about hiring a VIP Tour Guide is getting to customize your experience. You may know which Park(s) you’re visiting and the basics about what you want to do there, but your Guide has the expertise and knowledge to make your dreams come true. They will tell you which reservations to book and how to do it, or even log into your account with you to set things up (granted you give them permission). They are excellent resources, diligent planners, great communicators, and deeply committed to carrying out the wish-granting tasks assigned to them.

Flexible Start Times

Part of the customization benefits is choosing a flexible start time and going at your own pace. This seems to be the standard with all VIP Tour Services, Disney or otherwise. However, let it be known that Disney VIP Tour Guides specifically offer private transportation via SUV and will pick you up directly at your Resort.

What A Tour Guide Can Do

A VIP Tour Guide fulfills so many different roles and duties all in one. The most significant and well-known benefit of hiring a Guide is enjoying the most in-demand attractions without waiting in long lines. Want to experience the top 10 rides at Disney World or even the top 20? Your Guide can make it possible. They even know insider tricks of the trade and utilize special permission for navigating specific access points to get you where you want to go when necessary. This may include bypassing queues, entering Lightning Lanes, or even tucking in and out of unique behind-the-scenes entry points.

Let’s just say that some members of your party won’t be participating in a particular attraction, given age, height/physical restrictions, or lack of interest. Your VIP Tour Guides will gladly keep that person(s) company while the others proceed.

Tour Guides also efficiently utilize time-saving opportunities to retrieve any quick-service meals, snacks, or refreshments. This often means getting the goods while all the others are riding a ride, attending a show, or taking a bathroom break. When finished, you will find your Tour Guide waiting at an exit or a designated meeting spot, treats in hand.

Are you looking for that perfect viewing spot for the upcoming parade or nighttime spectacular? Your Tour Guide will find you and your group the ideal location!

The best Disney VIP Tour Guide will also share their vast wealth of knowledge about Disney Parks in general, including fun facts and tidbits. They may point out particular sites, tell you the history behind various landmarks and attractions, and are more than capable of answering any and all questions that come their way.

These are just some of the basics that a VIP Tour Guide can do for you, but the list of services certainly doesn’t end here. In short, they are hired to be your best friend for the day, your magic genie, so to speak.

Tipping

Should you tip a VIP Tour Guide? Absolutely! They’ve just made all your dreams come true and gifted you with an even more magical day than you would have had going it alone. Ideal tipping considerations range anywhere between 10% and 20%, but custom tipping is also an option.

Should I Hire a VIP Tour Guide

There are many things to consider when deciding whether to hire a VIP Disney Tour Guide or not. There is the price, of course, but also how well your own knowledge and efficiency in planning your personal Disney World itinerary may be. Some folks are seasoned pros, while others could benefit tremendously from the knowledge and expertise of a professional Tour Guide. Or let’s just say you have a lofty goal that entails getting to experience all the best attractions Disney offers. You know you’ll need a little extra help tackling that tall order.

Have you ever hired a VIP Tour Guide at Disney World? Is this something you would consider? Let us know in the comments.