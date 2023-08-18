Report Predicts the End of “Woke” Disney

The Walt Disney Company has been under a perceived decline for over a year. Former CEO Bob Iger returned to replace Bob Chapek in a surprise November shakeup, and executives have dropped like flies since.

The reason for the Disney culture war is complicated. Some conservatives are unhappy with what they see as unnecessary diversity across the House of Mouse. They see LGBTQIA+ and racially diverse movie characters as a threat and are upset with inclusion efforts at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

The Walt Disney Company supported marginalized communities years before general public opinion shifted, particularly the LGBTQIA+ community. So why the anger now?

Much of the vitriol began when Chapek denounced Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Parental Rights in Education Act, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. It “prohibits any instruction about sexuality or gender between kindergarten and third grade, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” according to NPR.

But activists say the law harms the LGBTQIA+ community, many of whom are already under attack in Florida. Thousands protested in February of 2022 when The Walt Disney Company’s previous donations to Republican politicians that supported the legislation came to light.

DeSantis warned Chapek to stay out of Florida politics, but the former CEO sided with the LGBTQIA+ community. This began a year of legal battles between DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort, ultimately culminating in the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District and an ongoing First Amendment lawsuit.

Stock prices are tumultuous for companies across the globe, and Disney is no exception. Amid the political controversy, conservatives attributed plummeting stock prices and quarterly financial struggles as evidence to back up the “Go woke, go broke” slogan many espouse. (Realistically, an overinvestment in Disney+ streaming and uncertainty of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic are to blame.)

On Thursday, popular TikToker @facebookcomments reenacted the comments section of a Facebook post about The Walt Disney Company. The post featured gender-fluid influencer Seann Altman wearing Minnie Mouse attire during an official collaboration with Disney Style.

“It’s time to CANCEL DISNEY,” the post read. “This is sickening!!”

The TikToker dramatically performed some of the post’s top comments, many of which predicted the corporation’s end simply because they worked with a non-cisgender influencer.

“So very SICK!” one person wrote. “HOPE DISNEY GOES BROKE!”

“Walt is turning over in his grave!” said another.

Many comments echoed a similar statement, so much so that TikTok user @mcdx333 replied, “Walt Disney is quite a gymnast in his grave.”

Some Facebook commenters even called on former President Donald Trump, who is currently busy with multiple criminal indictments, to stop Disney in 2024.

Despite what you might see on Facebook, the Disney Parks are making more than ever. The Little Mermaid (2023) smashed box office records, outperforming even the original animated film. As finances stabilize, it doesn’t seem like Mickey Mouse and his friends are going anywhere anytime soon.

