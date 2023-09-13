‘I Wanna Go Home’ – Dozens of Guests Trapped on Disney World Attraction

The Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney World broke down, and dozens of guests were trapped inside for an indefinite time.

Disney World – Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction

The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disney World is a beloved and iconic ride in the Magic Kingdom theme park. It takes visitors on a captivating journey into a world of swashbuckling pirates, treasure hunts, and high-seas adventures.

As guests board their boats and set sail on a gentle, meandering waterway, they are immediately immersed in a meticulously crafted and immersive pirate-themed environment. The ride is set within a dark and atmospheric series of caverns, allowing for a seamless transition from the bustling theme park to the mysterious and intriguing world of the Caribbean pirates.

Visitors throughout the attraction encounter a cast of animatronic pirates engaged in various scenes depicting their lives and activities. These scenes include a pirate town under siege, a boisterous pirate auction, a treasure-filled cave, and a captivating encounter with the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, based on the popular film character from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

The ride is renowned for its attention to detail, intricate storytelling, and memorable musical score, featuring the iconic song “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Pirates of the Caribbean offers a timeless and immersive experience that continues to captivate guests of all ages, making it a must-visit attraction for anyone exploring the enchanting world of Disney World.

Now and again, the ride will break down from time to time, leaving guests stranded for long periods. The trapped guests often pull out their cellphones, record a video of the ride breaking down, and post it to social media. One unlucky guest captured a recent Pirates ride breakdown on video, which showed a few boats filled with guests trapped on the ride for an indefinite time.

Pirates of the Caribbean Expansion Announced

Announced during this past weekend’s D23 event at Disney World, Disney has confirmed that an expansion is soon approaching the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

The expansion brings something exciting to the table—a new dining experience that transports guests back in time to an old-style tavern inside Magic Kingdom Park. Here, visitors can relax, savor a meal, sip on drinks, and snack away, all while immersing themselves in the captivating atmosphere and themes inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and film series. Although Johnny Depp won’t play him, you might also run into the famous Captain Jack Sparrow. This Disney resort will boast this new tavern with delight as guests come time and time again. It’s the pirates life for you!

While we’re all eager to know if the legendary Jack Sparrow will appear to greet and mingle with guests at their tables, Disney is keeping their cards close to their chest for now. They promise to unveil more details in the months to come.

As of now, Disney Imagineers are hard at work, passionately crafting this new expansion, although they’ve been a bit mysterious about it, sharing just a glimpse through concept art. So, we’ll have to stay tuned for the thrilling surprises they have in store for us. For now, guests can enjoy the Disney World Pirates ride over and over again, hopefully without being stranded on the attraction!