‘Large-Scale’ Marvel Expansion Announced for Disney Park, New Details Revealed

Disneyland will soon get a brand-new Marvel Avengers attraction with “large-scale” sets, fully immersing guests in an all-new experience.

Disneyland – Avengers Campus Expansion Released During D23

Over at Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland, there’s some exciting news about the upcoming attraction in Avengers Campus. They’re introducing a cutting-edge vehicle that’ll play a vital role in whisking superheroes across different dimensions in the Multiverse.

Brent Strong, the creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, is giving us a sneak peek at the ride vehicle. It has a fantastic design that combines Tony Stark’s time-suits, Xandarian jump points, and Wakandan technology for an unforgettable experience.

The new attraction will feature the likes of King Thanos as the Avengers take on the universe’s greatest threat in an all-new experience never seen before.

New Details Released by Disney for Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Attraction

Inside The Magic reported on this new attraction just a few days ago as information was little. The announcement was one of a handful of announcements from Disney on new attractions, experiences, lands, and more. Just yesterday evening, Disney released further information about this upcoming attraction:

Scott Gustin, an industry insider and reporter, posted the following information to his Twitter account:

The Avengers Campus attraction planned for Disneyland Resort will feature “physical worlds” that will be brought to life “with a blend of large-scale built environments and immersive media,” according to a new Instagram post by Walt Disney’s Imagineering.

The report was reposted by Scott, which initially came from Drew on Twitter. The report stated the following:

BIG UPDATE on the next Avengers Campus attraction — it’s going to have large-scale sets! “We can’t wait to share more about the physical worlds for this epic attraction and are excited to bring them to life with a blend of large-scale built environments and immersive media.”

No other pieces of information exist at this time. Still, as time continues to pass, more details will be revealed by Disney on this new Marvel expansion coming soon to Disneyland Resort in California.

What Is the Marvel Avengers Campus?

Avengers Campus is an incredible Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired section found at Disney California Adventure, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, and it’s in the works for Hong Kong Disneyland. These Marvel-themed areas, often called “lands,” are simultaneously being developed across the three parks.

While they draw inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they have their unique twist, existing within the “Marvel Theme Park Universe.” This universe runs parallel to the main Marvel Multiverse and operates in a reality where events like the Blip and its aftermath, as seen in Avengers: Infinity War, didn’t unfold. The creative minds behind these fantastic spaces are the talented folks at Walt Disney Imagineering, working closely with Marvel Studios and Themed Entertainment.

All this is based on the current Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Marvel comics of the same name.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is an expansive American entertainment franchise that revolves around a collection of superhero movies crafted by Marvel Studios. These films draw inspiration from characters featured in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. In addition to the movies, the franchise encompasses television series, short films, digital series, and literature.

This shared universe, akin to the beloved Marvel Universe found in comic books, was forged by weaving together recurring storylines, settings, casts, and characters across various media formats.

Marvel Studios organizes its films into distinct phases, each with its unique narrative focus. The initial three stages are collectively called “The Infinity Saga,” while the subsequent three comprise “The Multiverse Saga.”

It all began with the inaugural MCU film Iron Man (2008), released in 2008, marking the start of Phase One. This phase climaxed with the epic crossover film The Avengers in 2012.

Phase Two commenced with Iron Man 3 in 2013 and ended with Ant-Man in 2015. Phase Three started with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

The baton was passed to Phase Four, commencing with Black Widow in 2021 and concluding with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, released in 2023, ushered in Phase Five, slated to end with Blade in 2025.

Looking ahead, Phase Six is set to commence with Fantastic Four in 2025. This phase, part of “The Multiverse Saga,” will culminate with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Other Marvel projects include Secret Invasion, Ms Marvel, Captain Marvel, Moon Knight, and many others. In total, 32 films and nine tv shows are currently on Disney Plus. The super hero Marvel movie blockbuster does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. Straight from the mind of Stan Lee, these films hold a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. You can pick any Marvel film and be immediately thrown into the world that Stan Lee envisioned in those comic books he wrote long ago.