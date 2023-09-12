Universal Orlando Expansion Announced, New Roller Coaster Revealed

Universal Orlando Resort has been very busy lately with new announcements on lands, attractions, and more. Some recent updates have been released for a brand-new roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Park.

DreamWorks Land Coming Soon to Universal Orlando Resort

On January 15, 2023, a significant portion of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone changed. This included closing attractions like Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Waterslide, and play areas such as Curious George Goes to Town and Fievel’s Playland. Additionally, the Shrek-themed meet-and-greet attraction, which had opened the previous year following the closure of Shrek 4-D, was also shut down. All these closures were in preparation for developing a new “DreamWorks Land” section featuring content from DreamWorks Animation.

However, certain attractions and establishments were retained. These included E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location, SpongeBob StorePants (a merchandise store themed around SpongeBob SquarePants), and KidZone Pizza Company, a seasonal pizzeria near the area’s entrance.

Next year, Universal Orlando Resort has exciting news to share: they’re introducing a fresh and immersive land in the former KidsZone area. This new addition will be about DreamWorks, creating a fantastic and family-friendly space for guests to relish. The land will be an imaginative world inspired by the cherished characters from DreamWorks Animation Studios.

As per the official Universal website, this new experience will breathe life into well-loved franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more, offering a wholly novel and enchanting perspective. Visitors can also look forward to unique opportunities to meet and greet these beloved characters, including Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, for extra fun and excitement.

New “Troller Coaster” Construction Updates Given

Recently on social media, Bioreconstruct on Twitter posted some updated photos of the new roller coaster built inside DreamWorks land, where the former Woody Wood Pecker coaster once stood. It would appear that most of the old coaster remains intact as new paint jobs and other minor additions have been added, as you can see from the photo above.

The new DreamWorks land will coexist with the park as Epic Universe is set to also open in 2025, which will be an entirely new theme park and become part of Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal’s Epic Universe is an exciting new theme park currently being built in Orlando, Florida. The announcement for this park was made in August 2019, and it will be the fourth theme park within the Universal Orlando Resort, joining the ranks alongside the themed water park, Volcano Bay.

Construction faced a setback in 2020 due to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, work resumed in March 2021, and the park is now on track to open its doors to the public in the summer of 2025.

