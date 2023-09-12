Cockroaches Allegedly Reported at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, Guest Stumped by Staff Reaction

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort (WDW), the last thing you hope to find is some bugs inside your resort room. An unlucky guest was startled by some nasty pests, but the front desk reacted even worse.

Disney World Property – Shades of Green Hotel

Shades of Green is a unique resort located within the Walt Disney World Resort complex in Orlando, Florida. Unlike most other Disney-owned alternatives, Shades of Green is operated by the United States Department of Defense and is primarily intended to serve as a vacation destination for members of the U.S. military and their families.

Shades of Green is available to certain members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including active-duty military personnel, retired military members, National Guard and Reserves members, and certain uniformed service members. Eligibility criteria can vary, so checking their website or contacting them directly for the most up-to-date information is essential.

The resort is situated near Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, making it conveniently located for those who wish to visit the Walt Disney World theme parks. Shades of Green offers a variety of accommodations, including guest rooms and suites, which are often more affordable than some of the other Disney-owned resorts. The resort provides a comfortable and convenient place for military families to stay while enjoying their Disney vacation.

Guest Finds Cockroaches in Room, Reaction From Front Desk Confusing

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Disney parks. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect the perspective or stance of Inside the Magic regarding Disney Park operations.

On the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit page, one guest was not expecting this type of reaction from the front desk, let alone the Redditors in the chat.

roaches at shades of green went to shades of green this weekend and there were roaches in the rooms. called to complain and all they said was eww bugs.

The reaction from the front desk was not warranted and was quite a shock to many, as the location in question is for the men and women who serve in our armed forces. It should be dealt with accordingly and should not be brushed off due to the location being susceptible to bugs since it is “Florida,” as many of the people who commented on the post mentioned.

Pests like roaches are no fun, especially when you’re trying to come home after a long day at the parks, only to find bugs inside your resort room.

Cockroaches inside a hotel room can pose several health and hygiene risks. While not all cockroaches carry diseases, they are known to be potential vectors for various pathogens and can negatively impact the overall quality of your stay. Here are some dangers associated with cockroaches in a hotel room:

Allergies and Asthma

Disease Transmission

Food Contamination

Unsanitary Conditions

Disturbed Sleep

In most reputable hotels, efforts are made to prevent and address pest infestations, including cockroaches. However, you must remain vigilant and protect yourself and your family from potential health risks if you encounter these pests during your stay.

Despite Pest Problems, Disney World Is Still the Most Magical Place to Stay

Shades of Green is also a wonderful and top-tier location for our heroes of the United States Armed Forces. Please remember that this is one experience out of thousands.

Have you had a negative experience while visiting WDW?

