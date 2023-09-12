Preventative Safety Measures Installed After Viral Disney World ‘Incident’

Social media has been abuzz with two videos capturing the moment when Figment, the beloved purple dragon, had a bit of a stumble while making his entrance into ImageWorks through the Dreamport. These amusing videos show Figment’s falls, and they’ve garnered quite a bit of attention, drawing a large crowd of onlookers.

It appears that Figment has already fallen TWICE when appearing to meet his fans at EPCOT. The location has only been open for two days. We hope everyone is okay and send our best wishes to the dragon. – @CharactersPBlog on Twitter

After the character took some nasty tumbles, Disney decided it was time to fix things so that this character would not suffer anymore.

According to @DisneyDan on Twitter, Figment’s Dreamport Tunnel has been updated with new reflective baseboard runners to ensure the space provided for the character meet-n-greet is one continuous surface and safe to navigate for performers. The entertainment management crew worked hard and quickly as the tumbles that Figment took were less than 24 hours ago.

Who Is Figment at Walt Disney World Resort?

Figment is a prominent character within Disney World, particularly associated with the Imagination! Pavilion in EPCOT, one of the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Figment is a small, whimsical purple dragon known for his exuberant and imaginative personality. He plays a pivotal role in the attraction called “Journey into Imagination with Figment.”

This attraction takes guests on a whimsical journey through the realms of imagination. Figment encourages guests to explore their creative and imaginative sides along the way. The ride features various sensory experiences, interactive elements, and visual effects designed to spark the imagination and imagination of the power of creativity.

Figment’s character and the attraction have become iconic parts of EPCOT, representing the park’s original dedication to celebrating human creativity and innovation. While the interest has undergone several revisions over the years, Figment has remained a beloved and enduring character, symbolizing the magic of imagination and innovation that Disney World aims to inspire in its guests. Visitors to EPCOT can also encounter Figment in various merchandise and experiences throughout the park, further cementing his status as a cherished Disney character.