Preventative Safety Measures Installed After Viral Disney World ‘Incident’

A Disney World incident occurred yesterday, sparking concerns from the community for a particular and lovable Figment at EPCOT.
Related: ‘Large-Scale’ Marvel Expansion Announced for Disney Park, New Details Revealed
Figment Meet-N-Greet Comes to Walt Disney World
The exciting news is that the brand-new Figment meet and greet experience debuted inside the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT on the morning of September 10. Visitors eagerly awaited this opportunity, and its official start date was revealed during the Destination D23 2023 event.
Figment is quite the character over at the Imagination! Pavilion in Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT theme park. He’s this adorable, small purple dragon with a wildly imaginative spirit. This creative little dragon plays a significant role in Journey into Imagination with Figment, the latest attraction at the pavilion. Plus, you can appear in various EPCOT merchandise, adding a touch of whimsy to the Disney magic.
So far, the new meet-n-greet has been met with high praise from long-time fans and guests of all ages. But now and again, there will be some sort of incident, either the person in the Figment costume getting assaulted by a guest or simply seeing Figment fall right in front of you and have it filmed to be put onto the internet.
Related: Cockroaches Allegedly Reported at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, Guest Stumped by Staff Reaction
Disney Character Takes a Tumble – Twice!
Figment’s meet-and-greet debut at EPCOT was undoubtedly memorable. Still, just one day later, the playful purple dragon had a couple of accidental tumbles on his way out of the Dreamport, the area where he makes his entrance into ImageWorks.
Social media has been abuzz with two videos capturing the moment when Figment, the beloved purple dragon, had a bit of a stumble while making his entrance into ImageWorks through the Dreamport. These amusing videos show Figment’s falls, and they’ve garnered quite a bit of attention, drawing a large crowd of onlookers.
It appears that Figment has already fallen TWICE when appearing to meet his fans at EPCOT. The location has only been open for two days. We hope everyone is okay and send our best wishes to the dragon.
After the character took some nasty tumbles, Disney decided it was time to fix things so that this character would not suffer anymore.
Related: Universal Orlando Expansion Announced, New Roller Coaster Revealed
According to @DisneyDan on Twitter, Figment’s Dreamport Tunnel has been updated with new reflective baseboard runners to ensure the space provided for the character meet-n-greet is one continuous surface and safe to navigate for performers. The entertainment management crew worked hard and quickly as the tumbles that Figment took were less than 24 hours ago.
Related: Hostile Universal Scare Actor Thrashing Resurfaces, Guests Question Safety Measures
Who Is Figment at Walt Disney World Resort?
Figment is a prominent character within Disney World, particularly associated with the Imagination! Pavilion in EPCOT, one of the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Figment is a small, whimsical purple dragon known for his exuberant and imaginative personality. He plays a pivotal role in the attraction called “Journey into Imagination with Figment.”
This attraction takes guests on a whimsical journey through the realms of imagination. Figment encourages guests to explore their creative and imaginative sides along the way. The ride features various sensory experiences, interactive elements, and visual effects designed to spark the imagination and imagination of the power of creativity.
Figment’s character and the attraction have become iconic parts of EPCOT, representing the park’s original dedication to celebrating human creativity and innovation. While the interest has undergone several revisions over the years, Figment has remained a beloved and enduring character, symbolizing the magic of imagination and innovation that Disney World aims to inspire in its guests. Visitors to EPCOT can also encounter Figment in various merchandise and experiences throughout the park, further cementing his status as a cherished Disney character.